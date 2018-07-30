Digital Trends
Gaming

Steam game allegedly infected users with cryptocurrency-mining malware

Gabe Gurwin
By

Earlier this year, Steam creator Valve announced that it was opening up the online marketplace to nearly all games, provided that they weren’t illegal. It gives players more choices when they’re browsing, but one game currently available on Steam appears to be infecting users with malware.

The platformer Abstractism, which is advertised on Steam as a game with a “stylish minimalistic design” and “relaxing atmosphere,” appears to install a cryptocurrency-mining program on users’ systems after it is installed. Users who purchased the game have uploaded screenshots showing that the game is recognized as a Trojan virus by their security software, and YouTube user SidAlpha was led to believe that — due to the high CPU and GPU stress caused by the game — this virus was mining cryptocurrency.

It was also discovered that in-game items in Abstractism were being sold on Steam under the guise of being rare virtual items for Team Fortress 2, causing players to spend real money on them without realizing that they were effectively worthless. The game’s developer, Okalo Union, attempted to cover its tracks by renaming these items and changing the associated images, but the original URLs still confirmed they were intended to trick users.

For its part, Okalo Union said Abstracism is not a cryptocurrency miner, despite earlier suggesting it was, and that the programs flagged by antivirus software are necessary to handle the game’s item drops. It seems unlikely that this is the case, but the items you can receive mostly consist of cut up meme images, so you aren’t missing out on that much by skipping it. The developer encourages players to have the game open for increasingly long periods of time, which would make perfect sense if it’s using their system to mine cryptocurrency during that time.

Valve’s decision to open up Steam to a wider selection of games sounded like it could be a good idea, but if users can’t guarantee that a game they download from the service won’t harm their computer, the company has a big problem. It would be wise to reconsider its stance on this policy before things get any worse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HP DreamColor Z27X G2 Studio Monitor review
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 2
Mobile

'Alto's Odyssey' is now available for download on Android

Alto's Odyssey -- the sequel to Alto's Adventure -- takes Alto from the snowy climes to the majestic desert. Originally available for iOS, the infinite runner will soon be available for Android as well.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
How to Win Fortnite Battle Royale
Gaming

Celebrate Fortnite's birthday by finally winning a match with our helpful guide

Finding it difficult to win a round of Fortnite? This guide lays down advanced tips that can help every player earn the elusive victory royale, either solo or in a squad.
Posted By Cody Perez
windows mixed reality flashlight shines into real world
Computing

Reality shines into your ‘Minecraft’ escape via Windows Mixed Reality Flashlight

What’s great about VR is that you can get the full building experience in Minecraft. The drawback is that you don’t have visual access to the real world without lifting or removing the headset. Microsoft has a fix for Windows.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know hunter super spectral blades
Gaming

Latest ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ trailer shows off a double-barreled rocket launcher

The Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion launches this September, and it brings several new weapons that could completely change how players approach both competitive and cooperative play.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo labo vehicle kit september nintendolabovehicle
Gaming

Put the pedal to the metal with the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Nintendo has unveiled the latest kit in its Nintendo Labo building series. The Vehicle Kit will launch this September, and it includes materials to control a car, submarine, and plane.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nba live 19 custom female players nbalive19femaleplayers
Gaming

‘NBA Live 19’ becomes more inclusive, finally lets you create a female player

For the first time in the series, NBA Live 19 will let you create custom female basketball stars. The players will be playable in The One story mode, and can compete against male players.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Computing

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Hord and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Rather you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Eric Brackett
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know hunter super spectral blades
Gaming

‘Destiny’ lore is pretty cool, and soon you won’t need to shoot stuff to read it

Bungie is releasing an anthology series compiling the lore of Destiny. The first volume, a 128-page hardcover book titled Dark Mirror, releases this fall. Bungie says the book series could change the way you see the Destiny universe.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite Birthday Cake Locations Guide
Gaming

Where to find all ‘Fortnite’ birthday cake locations

Fortnite is celebrating its first birthday with limited-time challenges that reward a special, exclusive in-game spray. All you need to do is dance in front of ten birthday cakes strewn across the map. Here's where to find them.
Posted By Cody Perez
Xbox One X review controller on system
Gaming

How to factory reset an Xbox One

Whether you're upgrading to a One X and giving your old console to a friend, or troubleshooting a technical issue, sometimes your Xbox One needs a clean slate. Here's our quick guide on how to factory reset an Xbox One.
Posted By Will Fulton
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know bow and arrow
Gaming

'Destiny 2: Forsaken' will be the demise of Cayde-6, but there's plenty fans will love

Not only is Bungie adding a huge amount of new content to "Destiny 2" with its Year 2 expansion, "Forsaken," but it's changing the way a lot of things in its multiplayer shooter work going forward. Here's all the info we have on "Forsaken,"…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync vs. FreeSync: Refresh technologies vie to up gaming experience

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
Slender man
Movies & TV

The newest trailer for ‘Slender Man’ movie is as spooky as you’d expect

The infamous Slender Man is starring in his own film of the same name and the second trailer sheds some new light on plot and main cast. It follows a group of teens as they attempt to unravel the mystery of a friend's disappearance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin