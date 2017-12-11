‘Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection’ is a fighting fan’s dream

Capcom’s Street Fighter series has a bit of a bizarre legacy. Though recent games like Super Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V have drawn enormous audiences as part of the premier professional fighting game series, the company’s back catalog of games has maintained a passionate fanbase as well. And for those looking to experience the history of Street Fighter for the very first time, you need not look further than the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

Releasing in May 2018, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection includes 12 of the series’ games, including classics like Super Street Fighter II: Turbo and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. The full list is below.

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II

Super Street Fighter II: Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter III

Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Of the 12 included games, four offer online play — Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha 3, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. In addition to leaderboards and the option to face an A.I. opponent while waiting to fight a player, the multiplayer modes will also feature “rewind” technology to allow for lower-latency matches.

Keeping with the system used by Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic systems, the collection will also include save states for single-player modes, so you won’t have to keep your console running at all hours of the day in order to preserve your progress. The collection also features a music player, as well as character biographies, an interactive timeline, and a museum with concept art and even pitch documents.

Additionally, Street Fighter V will be beefing up its roster with six more characters during “season 3” in 2018. These include new characters Falke and G alongside returning veterans Cody, Blanka, Sakura, and Sagat.

On Sunday night, December 10, Saul “MenaRD” Mena took home the top prize in the Street Fighter V Capcom Cup, held during the PlayStation Experience event. Mena had to defeat Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, who had previously won the Street Fighter V tournament at Evolution 2017. He was rewarded with $250,000 for his victory.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Street Fighter V is now available for PlayStation 4 and PC.