 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The upcoming Terminator survival game has been delayed

By
A T-800 holding up its fist in front of flames. Its eyes are glowing red.
Nacon

If you were hoping to do resource-gathering in the Terminator universe by October, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Nacon announced Monday that Terminator: Survivors‘ early access period has been delayed to 2025.

The game was originally slated to enter Steam early access on October 24, but the developers said in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) that they need more time “to realize our vision, and make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations.”

Recommended Videos

“We know that this will be a disappointment to many, but we want to do right by this universe, its fans, and our community,” the statement continued. “In the long term we believe this is the right call… We’ll be back.”

The Steam release was set to release first, with console versions coming at a later date.

Dear Survivors, we have an important update about Terminator: Survivors. pic.twitter.com/LkVJyEHriX

&mdash; Terminator: Survivors (@SurviveTheT800) August 12, 2024

Terminator: Survivors was originally announced during Nacon’s 2022 showcase, simply as a survival game set in the Terminator universe, but got a longer cinematic trailer during its 2024 presentation.

Players will roam its open world scavenging for supplies like food and water, and having to survive the machines and other people. It takes place after Judgment Day, when Skynet became self aware and started nuclear war, and before John Connor started organizing a human resistance. In an FAQ, said this time period will explore a point in time fans haven’t seen before, and will allow the players to discover the history of this world alongside the characters. Nacon also said it would have offline single-player, along with co-op for up to four players.

Nacon has also released some artwork, along with basic descriptions of how resource gathering will work, but hasn’t shown off any gameplay or machine designs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Quidditch Champions is the Harry Potter game you’ve been waiting for
Harry Potter characters fly on brooms in Quidditch.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions just announced its fall 2024 release date at Summer Game Fest 2024. Unbroken Studios is developing the Harry Potter sports game for Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey label.

Quidditch Champions is the second Harry Potter game for WB in the last year. Its latest is Hogwarts Legacy, which received mixed reviews for its story, open world, combat, and the beliefs of its controversial creator, J.K. Rowling.

Read more
3 new games on Steam to check out this weekend (June 7-9)
A scary clown with some sort of puppet gun in Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

This weekend will be full of new game trailers and content shown at Summer Games Fest and other gaming showcases, but don't let the new announcements distract you from the great games that just came out. While the waiting time between new console game releases can seem to drag on forever sometimes, new games are always released on Steam.

If you need a game to jump into between showcases this weekend and want to try something new, here are three recently released games on Steam that are worth checking out based on initial reviews. The first game is a retro platformer with a challenging but fun twist. The second entry is a modern asymmetrical survival horror game based on a cult classic sci-fi film from the '80s. And lastly, we've got an online sandbox survival title that's making waves in early access.
Splodey

Read more
What’s new in June 2024: 7 upcoming games to keep an eye on
A furnace golem looms in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Every June, video game announcements typically take precedence over new releases. That said, there’s still plenty to look forward to this month, especially when it comes to new releases that build upon already existing games. Both Elden Ring and Destiny 2 are getting expansions, while Shin Megami Tensei V, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and Monster Hunter Stories are all getting a new leases on life.

While some surprise launches at this month’s showcases will surely beef up June’s game release calendar, I’ve highlighted some of the games that you should be keeping on your radar when you’re able to divert your attention away from all the new reveals. You can also check out Digital Trends' lists of upcoming games for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
Star Wars Hunters (June 4)

Read more