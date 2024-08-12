The upcoming Terminator survival game has been delayed

If you were hoping to do resource-gathering in the Terminator universe by October, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Nacon announced Monday that Terminator: Survivors‘ early access period has been delayed to 2025.

The game was originally slated to enter Steam early access on October 24, but the developers said in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) that they need more time “to realize our vision, and make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations.”

Recommended Videos

“We know that this will be a disappointment to many, but we want to do right by this universe, its fans, and our community,” the statement continued. “In the long term we believe this is the right call… We’ll be back.”

The Steam release was set to release first, with console versions coming at a later date.

Dear Survivors, we have an important update about Terminator: Survivors. pic.twitter.com/LkVJyEHriX — Terminator: Survivors (@SurviveTheT800) August 12, 2024

Terminator: Survivors was originally announced during Nacon’s 2022 showcase, simply as a survival game set in the Terminator universe, but got a longer cinematic trailer during its 2024 presentation.

Players will roam its open world scavenging for supplies like food and water, and having to survive the machines and other people. It takes place after Judgment Day, when Skynet became self aware and started nuclear war, and before John Connor started organizing a human resistance. In an FAQ, said this time period will explore a point in time fans haven’t seen before, and will allow the players to discover the history of this world alongside the characters. Nacon also said it would have offline single-player, along with co-op for up to four players.

Nacon has also released some artwork, along with basic descriptions of how resource gathering will work, but hasn’t shown off any gameplay or machine designs.