Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards have grown in viewership every year, and we eagerly wait for news on the biggest award-winners when the show rolls around. This year, we will be able to do it in a Cinemark theater, as the chain will be showing the ceremony in a special event that also includes a screening of Jumanji: The Next Level.

Available on December 12 at 53 different Cinemark locations in the United States, the special event costs $20 and will open with a screening of Jumanji: The Next Level. The sequel stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, along with Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, and more. The heroes are forced to return to the video game world of Jumanji and rescue one of their friends.

Once the film has ended, The Game Awards will begin. It will include the awards themselves, as well as new game reveals and musical performances. In the past, we’ve seen renditions of video game music from nominees that year, and there are always a few surprises up Geoff Keighley’s sleeve for the event. Its advisory board features executives from companies like Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, Activision, Warner Bros. Interactive, Google, and Valve.

The Game Awards featured more than 30 million viewers in 2018, and that number is likely to be even higher this year — if the upward trend of the show is any indication. Alongside its broadcast in Cinemark theaters, you will still be able to watch the show on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other video game platforms. In the past, we’ve also seen some degree of interactivity with viewers, and the awards include independent games and other categories that recognize more than just the biggest AAA games that dominated previous video game awards ceremonies.

Keighley’s friendship with auteur game designer Hideo Kojima has also been featured heavily in the awards over the years. The recently released Death Stranding actually features Keighley in a cameo appearance, and it will undoubtedly be mentioned during the ceremony. Other celebrities in the game include Conan O’Brien, who was very confused by Kojima’s project.

