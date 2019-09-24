Sony held its latest PlayStation State of Play video presentation Tuesday, and all eyes were on the stream for news about The Last of Us: Part II. Naughty Dog delivered with a new trailer showing off the variety of environments Ellie will go to, but more importantly, we finally got a release date for the game. And if that wasn’t enough, plenty of other promising games were shown during the event. Here are the biggest ones.

The Last of Us: Part II

Capping off the presentation was The Last of Us: Part II, which was given a brief but informative new trailer. Beginning with Ellie and new character Dina discussing their kiss at a party the night before, it quickly turns violent as the two are thrown into a mess involving Clickers and fungal spores. Violence breaks out between infected and healthy humans alike, and an eerie gunshot rings out as Ellie cries in panic.

Other returning characters are also seen in the trailer, including Joel’s brother Tommy, and later, Joel himself. The years have not been kind to him, but he stresses that he would not let Ellie go on her mission alone.

The Last of Us: Part II is out for PS4 on February 21, 2020. The original remastered game on PS4 will be available via PlayStation Plus in October.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

October will also see the launch of the re-imagined Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Sony showed off a campaign trailer during the State of Play video. The trailer focused on an uneasy alliance between Captain John Price and resistance fighter Farah, as chemical weapons have been let loose in the latter’s home country.

The trailer still includes plenty of classic Modern Warfare moments, including a quiet sniping scene and one with green night vision, but this is an entirely new game that just happens to play with some of the same characters and themes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out on October 25.

Arise: A Simple Story

An adventure game published by Techland, Arise caught us by surprise with its gorgeous world design and environments, as well as its somber tone. The trailer itself began with a man being given a pyre-style funeral, before shifting to a snow-filled region. The game looks to involve puzzles and an enemy type with glowing eyes, but it’s still unclear what the hero’s ultimate goal is.

Developer Piccolo Studio currently has Arise‘s release date as December 3, 2019 on its website. It’s unclear if that has changed since it was posted.

Humanity

A curious-looking project from Enhance and THA Ltd., Humanity opened the State of Play event. The game features huge crowds of identical people who can all move, jump, and climb in unison, as well as form chains together. Some are blue, while others are red, and the two sides battle each other with melee and ranged attacks. We don’t know why they are fighting, but we’ll surely learn more soon.

Humanity will release for PS4 in 2020.

