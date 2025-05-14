 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Switch 2’s official specs have dropped, and it’s a huge upgrade 

By
Switch 2 accessories sit on a display.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

After much speculation, we finally know the exact hardware specs for the Nintendo Switch 2, and they offer a massive upgrade over its predecessor. Eurogamer revealed the specs, courtesy of Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter, and the numbers show a system significantly more powerful than the original Nintendo Switch, but one that still has certain limitations that developers will need to work around.

First up, the Nintendo Switch 2 has double the cores of the original, sporting a total of eight with two reserved for system operations and six available to developers. It also features six times the number of CUDA cores, at 1536 compared to its predecessor’s 256.

Recommended Videos

The Switch 2’s listed CPU clock speed is actually lower than the Switch’s, but the other hardware upgrades mean you won’t feel a drop in performance. The differences are negligible, though, with a speed of 998MHz while docked versus the Switch’s 1020MHz. The Switch 2 has a maximum clock speed of 1.7GHz, while the original had a maximum clock speed of 1.785GHz.

Digital Foundry: Nintendo Switch 2 Confirmed Specs: CPU, GPU, Memory, System Reservation + More www.youtube.com/watch?v=huxD…www.eurogamer.net/digitalfound…

Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-14T14:03:55.247Z

The GPU clock speed is nothing to scoff at, either, maxing out at 1.4GHz where the original maxed out at 921MHz. The system will have lower speeds while in handheld mode (as expected), but will still outperform the Switch in every measurable way.

Related

Beyond that, the Switch 2’s memory is greatly improved at 128-bit DDR5 with four times the bandwidth while docked. That’s 102GB per second compared to the original Switch’s 25.6GB per second, and you will absolutely feel that difference in gameplay. Without an upgrade like this, the Switch wouldn’t be able to scale games up 4K resolution.

Finally, the system will reserve 3GB of memory for itself, leaving 9GB available for games.

These are a lot of numbers (and you can get an even more technical deep dive by watching Digital Foundry’s video), but it boils down this: the Nintendo Switch 2 presents a generational leap in power. Its final performance will come down to the individual games, however, and how the developers optimize the titles for this new platform. The Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be on par with the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, but it’s a lot closer than it was.

The upgraded power is necessary, especially with the inclusion of Game Chat. Nintendo expects the service to have an impact on performance, and some of that has been visible in the teaser videos so far (the cameras had noticeable lag). That said, Nintendo has pulled off something of an engineering marvel with the Switch 2, packing the console full of high-end specs that make it a worthwhile competitor to other handhelds like the Steam Deck.

Getting a look at the specs makes it clear how Nintendo was able to get demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 to not only run on the console but look good doing it, avoiding the issues that sprang up with ports like The Witcher 3 on the original Switch.

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…

Editors’ Recommendations

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s hardcore mode is out now and it’s no joke
Horsemen ride down a hill in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

If Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't Souls-like enough for you, the new Hardcore Mode update will correct that. The update is now live, and the new mode ramps the difficulty up to roughly that of trying to survive the Bubonic Plague era on an immunosuppressant. It's been part of the roadmap for a long time, but players are just getting to experience what the mode actually means.

It's intended to make gameplay more immersive by shutting off conveniences like fast travel, your own location on the map, or even directions to your next quest. In other words, if you want to know where to go and what to do next, you'd better pay attention to what you're told. The patch notes read, "Hardcore Mode is here — and it's not for the faint of heart."

Read more
These are the Nintendo Switch 2 sequels I really want to see
An angry Wiggler ambushes the heroes from behind in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

In the torturously long wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to arrive, I've been reflecting on its predecessor's deep game library. The Switch has one of the best game collections of any console, if not the best. That's largely thanks to a bevy of high-quality exclusives from Nintendo's biggest franchises. Naturally, I want to see new Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing games on Switch 2, but I've also been considering what smaller games could fit right at home on a console that introduces an entirely new control scheme.

As I put together a true dream list of games that could work with Switch 2's new features, I started to realize that it wasn't the big games I was most excited for. Instead, I started dreaming up sequels to some of the Switch's most niche releases. Those are the games that feel like they could take advantage of mouse controls or camera support the most. I say all that to prepare you for this list of Switch games that I'd like to see get a Switch 2 sequel, because it might confuse you at first glance. It's not that I don't want to see Super Mario Odyssey 2 or any heavy hitters of that nature; I just see a lot of opportunities for Nintendo's B-games to reach their fullest potential here.

Read more
Nintendo’s upcoming Zelda Notes have an overlooked perk: item durability repair
Link fights a Zonai in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition.

The Nintendo Switch 2 editions of both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will work with a new app called Zelda Notes, and the app has been extensively discussed. It introduces tons of new features like navigation help, auto-build sharing, and much more, but you can also use it to repair your weapons in-game.

Nintendo wasn't clear on this feature, and even on its features page for Zelda Notes, it simply says "Test your luck once per day in Zelda Notes. Get hearts, meals, or other effects based on the result." Popular Zelda YouTuber Zeltik uploaded a video that highlights some of the features, showing the potential bonuses a player can earn through the Daily Bonus effect. One of those is "Equipment Repairs."

Read more