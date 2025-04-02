 Skip to main content
Nintendo reveals the purpose behind the mysterious C button

During the April 2025 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has finally revealed what the mysterious “C” button on the right Joy-Con on Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll allow players to do a variety of different chatting options. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required for the feature, but it’ll free for a limited time until March 31, 2026.

It allows players to voice chat remotely between family and friends with the built-in mic in the Nintendo Switch 2 system. It’ll also be able to pick out voices even in noisy environments, and the C button will let you mute yourself. The feature can be used in both docked and handheld mode as well, and players don’t even need to be playing the same game in order to chat.

Aside from the microphone settings, players can also share their game screen with other players in the voice chat, as well as adjust the size of the screen such as enlarging a friend’s screen to help or watch them. The C button will also allow players to take group pictures.

Lastly, Nintendo also revealed a brand-new dedicated camera accessory. It connects to the docked console and players will be able to share their camera feed during their gaming sessions. It’ll launch on the same day that the Switch 2 releases, which is June 5.

The Switch 2 Direct has also announced some new games for the system, such as Mario Kart World, Drag x Drive, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Some other features include the inclusion of “Nintendo Switch 2 versions” of original Switch games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends.
Nintendo confirms ‘Switch 2 Editions’ of games in website fine print
A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.

Following today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company quietly confirmed the existence of "Switch 2 Editions" of games. The detail comes from a bit of fine print on its new website page dedicated to Virtual Game Cards.

Earlier on Thursday during Nintendo's Switch-focused Direct, the company revealed a new game sharing program dubbed Virtual Game Cards. The feature allows players to lend copies of their games to friends. The Nintendo website now has a page detailing how that works and it includes a quick mention of previously unannounced Switch 2 versions of games.

Virtual Game Cards: what they are and how they work
Virtual Game Card

Sharing games has been a major topic ever since digital games have become more and more prevalent. We haven't reached the point where you can't get the best Switch games physically anymore, but it is more convenient to simply download a title than make the trip to purchase one. That raised the question of how sharing games would work in a digital library. Game sharing on Xbox and game sharing on PlayStation both work in a similar way, and Nintendo already has a solution as well, but Virtual Game Cards are a new way to share games with more people more easily. It is a little complex to understand and get going, so we'll break it all down so you can be ready to share the next upcoming Switch game.
What are Virtual Game Cards?

In short, Virtual Game Cards are a way to share games from your digital library with anyone. They are meant to act exactly like a physical game card, meaning you can "give" it to another person to play for a duration of time before it returns back to you. Once the feature launches, any digital game you buy will also come with a Virtual Game Card. This is another way you can manage your digital library on you Switch, but also share them.
How Virtual Game Cards work
Virtual Game Card – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025

Nintendo’s surprise Direct told us more about the Switch 2 than the Switch
The Switch 2 on a blue background.

Considering that a big Nintendo Switch 2 stream is coming next week, I can't imagine that anyone saw today's surprise Nintendo Direct coming. Rather than saving all its big announcements for April 2, Nintendo held one last minute showcase focused entirely on upcoming Nintendo Switch games. I assumed that would be a moment to fill out the system's next few months, giving players something to do until the Switch 2 launches.

That wasn't the case. Instead, the stream was filled with third-party games, many of which are set to launch this summer and beyond, and a small handful of Nintendo games that don't have release dates. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond isn't coming anytime soon. Pokémon Legends Z-A is still slated for a late 2025 release. A few new games got revealed, but they're not coming until 2026. It was a bizarre 30-minute showcase that didn't tell us much about the Nintendo Switch's next few months -- but it sure did tell us a lot about the Nintendo Switch 2.

