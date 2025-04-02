Nintendo reveals the purpose behind the mysterious C button

During the April 2025 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has finally revealed what the mysterious “C” button on the right Joy-Con on Nintendo Switch 2. It’ll allow players to do a variety of different chatting options. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required for the feature, but it’ll free for a limited time until March 31, 2026.

It allows players to voice chat remotely between family and friends with the built-in mic in the Nintendo Switch 2 system. It’ll also be able to pick out voices even in noisy environments, and the C button will let you mute yourself. The feature can be used in both docked and handheld mode as well, and players don’t even need to be playing the same game in order to chat.

Aside from the microphone settings, players can also share their game screen with other players in the voice chat, as well as adjust the size of the screen such as enlarging a friend’s screen to help or watch them. The C button will also allow players to take group pictures.

Lastly, Nintendo also revealed a brand-new dedicated camera accessory. It connects to the docked console and players will be able to share their camera feed during their gaming sessions. It’ll launch on the same day that the Switch 2 releases, which is June 5.

The Switch 2 Direct has also announced some new games for the system, such as Mario Kart World, Drag x Drive, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Some other features include the inclusion of “Nintendo Switch 2 versions” of original Switch games, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land, both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A.