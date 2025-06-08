 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Xbox Showcase’s most surprising reveal is a spooky British home renovation musical

By
A character points a gun at a glowing door in There Are No Ghosts at the Grand.
Sundae Friday

Developer Friday Sundae revealed an eye-catching new game, There Are No Ghosts At the Grand, during the 2025 Xbox Games Showcase. The project, set to launch in 2026 on Xbox and PC, is one part part home renovation game, one part British ghost story, and one part musical.

The debut trailer was one of many during a packed Xbox Games Showcase, but it stands out among the pack. The breakneck clip features talking cats, a full on musical sequence, magical power tools, and much more. If it all left you a little confused, Digital Trends learned more about how exactly the eclectic genre mash-up works.

Recommended Videos

There Are No Ghosts At the Grand is a narrative-driven adventure game follows Chris David, a man who inherits a dilapidated seaside hotel from his late father. His goal is to renovate the hotel in 30 days and nights using seven somewhat magical power tools. The trailer gives a glimpse if tools like sand blasters and furniture canons. Players can blast wallpaper away, vacuum up trash, redecorate, and more in first-person. It may look a bit like House Flipper or PowerWash Simulator at first glance, but that’s not exactly the full picture.

The project isn’t a life simulator, but rather a supernatural mystery game with some choice-driven gameplay. Cleaning the hotel, and the town around it, during the day will reveal details about what exactly happened at The Grand. Friday Sundae notes that there are several layers of deception at play during the 10 hour story, as even the game’s hero is described as an unreliable narrator. Players will also be able to explore a small open-world in that time, where they can ride around the sea on a boat, search for buried treasure with a metal detector, or ride around on a scooter in search of side activities like mini-golf.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

There are seven main areas to restore in the hotel and each one has an NPC tied to it who’s a bit of a caretaker (and also a talking cat named Mr. Bones the Bastard). That’s where the game’s musical component comes in, as each one belts out original songs by Friday Sundae. The team describes it less like a traditional musical and more as a collection of British punk and ska records.

The gameplay completely changes once again when nightfall hits. Everything transforms into a horror game at that point, where players need to outrun ghosts as the hotel shifts. The power tools turn into weapons at that point, which can suck up or otherwise destroy specters.

So, to recap: house renovation mystery musical with open-world elements by day, Luigi’s Mansion-esque horror game by night, all of which has to be completed within 30 days and 30 nights. Got that?

There Are No Ghosts At the Grand launches for Xbox and PC in 2026.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

After the Xbox Games Showcase, play these Game Pass greats this weekend (June 14-16)
Marcus in Gears of War: Ultimate Edition.

We're coming off a fantastic week for Xbox. Although this has been a rough year for the company and game reveals don't make up for all the developers Microsoft has laid off, the Xbox Games Showcase did feature lots of promising games and helped reaffirm the feeling that Xbox is here to stay in gaming. As I returned from Summer Game Fest and wondered which Xbox Game Pass games to recommend this weekend, I looked to games that will give you more context to some of the best announcements from 2024's Xbox Games Showcase.

One is a remaster of the first game in a hallmark Xbox franchise that's getting a prequel soon. After that, there's the Dragon Age game that you need to check out so you're all up to speed whenever Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year. Finally, we have a retro first-person shooter from Rare that still holds up today, getting a revival by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics.
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Read more
Xbox reveals new digital-only consoles and a bigger Xbox Series X
Xbox consoles

Xbox has officially announced all-digital versions of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as a brand new version of the Xbox Series X console that has 2TBs of harddrive space.

Last year, rumors swirled after "Project Brooklin" was leaked during the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial. This project talked about an all-new digital console with faster Wi-Fi, a redesign, and more. However, this announcement seems to be more in line with the traditional console cycle of releasing digital versions halfway through the lifespan rather than an entirely new project. It looks like these digital consoles are a pared-down version of the leaked project.

Read more
Fable finally shows off some gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase
One hero passing a sword to the other in Fable.

Fable finally got a big blowout trailer showing off some gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase. It still does not have a firm release date, however.

Fable was first announced back in 2020, and since then fans have been chomping at the bit for any new information. After another yearly check-in with Fable, developed by Playground Games, we now know the game is set to release in 2025.

Read more