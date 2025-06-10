 Skip to main content
These are the Steam Next Fest demos you need to play before they’re gone

A ninja kicks enemies in Ninja Gaiden Ragebound.
Dotemu

Alongside the big Steam sales, Steam Next Fest is one of the most popular events hosted on the PC gaming platform. This specific event comes around three times per year as a weeklong celebration full of exclusive demos for upcoming games, both big and small. But, because these demos are only up during the event, you have a limited time to play them before you need to wait for the full release. Each year more and more games participate in Steam Next Fest, which makes the prospect of playing even a fraction of the games impossible. Even just sticking to the best ones is tough without knowing which ones you should focus on. I’ve been downloading and testing demos since the event began to pick out these awesome titles you need to try before the week is done.

How long is Steam Next Fest?

Steam Next Fest started on June 9 and will last for one week, ending on June 16 at 10 am PT. At most, that gives you seven days to play as many demos as possible.

If you miss this event, you can always mark your calendars for the third and final Steam Next Fest of the year. That one is scheduled for the week of October 13 through 20, but there will be an entirely new set of demos for that event.

Baby Steps

We’ve waxed poetic about how if you only play one Steam Next Fest demo, make it Baby Steps, but would be remiss not to include it here as well. This is the truest “walking simulator” there is. Each step is a struggle in Baby Steps as you need to carefully position and place each foot to move forward while maintaining balance. It’s hard. It’s frustrating. But, somehow, it’s incredibly fun to stumble through. The characters and story also manage to evoke some genuine laughs along the way.

Ratatan

We all miss the Patapon series, but none more than a group of its original developers who Kickstarted its spiritual successor, Ratatan. Just like the original, this game melds rhythm game gameplay with side-scrolling action combat. This time, the gameplay is even expanded with some light RPG elements and 4-player co-op. This little taste of the visual style and killer music is more than enough to get you jazzed for the full release.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

We’re living in a bit of a retro 2D revival period right now, and no game exemplifies that more than Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. Call us crazy, but we’re more excited for this fast, flashy, and brutal side scroller than Ninja Gaiden 4. Even if you didn’t grow up with the classic 2D games, the level of polish on display with this ninja adventure supercedes any sense of nostalgia.

Eat the Rich

Do we really need to say more? Eat the Rich is the perfect bit of catharsis in these trying times. This is a social deception game in the vein of an Among Us, but everyone involved is a billionaire participating in a game show where they must fight for their lives. You and 5 to 9 others will compete in various games for pennies and attempt to vote out whoever you think has the most. There are a lot of clever twists, but the core game is easy to understand and have fun with right away.

MotionRec

Puzzle games can get a little out of hand, especially in the indie scene. However, MotionRec is one of those prime examples of a simple concept given a ton of depth. The entire idea here is that the only way you can make it through a stage is to perform actions, rewind, and then play them back in different locations. This gets much more complex than it seems, but at just the right pace where you always feel like you are on the verge of figuring it out.

Morbid Metal

Anyone looking for a new stylish action game should dive right into Morbid Metal. You play as a robotic warrior who transforms into different characters mid-combo to take advantage of each one’s weapons and moves. We’re already addicted to putting together the longest, flashiest combos we can. The game is also a roguelite so the final game will offer endless hack-and-slash fun.

Dead as Disco

Finally, we’re shouting out Dead as Disco. This game is essentially a mix between Sifu and DDR, where you need to time your punches and kicks to the beat. The best part? You can import any song you want to set the soundtrack to your own fight scene. There’s a story to follow with some progression hooks, licensed tracks, brutal bosses, and even a co-op mode.

