I played 9 games at Tribeca Fest. They all need to be on your radar

By
A character stands in a church in Mio: Memories of Orbit.
Focus Entertainment

Here’s a tip for anyone who’s trying to scout out the next great indie game: Pay attention to Tribeca Fest. A few years ago, the film festival expanded its modern, multimedia approach to include video games as official selections. In that time, it has showcased a who’s who of indie games that went on to become critical darlings. We’re talking games like Blue Prince, Immortality, Despelote, and Chants of Sennaar — all of which went on to become some of the best reviewed games of the 2020’s here at Digital Trends. You will always find something truly special at Tribeca Fest.

This year’s show is no different. Nine upcoming games were in competition at the festival this year, and all of them are poised to become breakout indies. Because we love nothing more than scouting promising indies, Digital Trends attended this year’s Tribeca Fest and checked out what this year’s show had to offer. From a stylish beat-em-up to a 90s coming of age tale soundtracked by the likes of Devo, these nine games should be on your radar.

Absolum

Two heroes slash through enemies in Absolum.
Dotemu

Publisher Dotemu has mad a name for itself over the last few years by putting out throwback beat-em-ups like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, but it’s trying something new. Absolum is a completely original game created in part by some of the folks behind the excellent Streets of Rage 4. The team is putting its 2D brawler chops to good use by adapting a classic genre into a modern roguelike. The result seems to be a success so far, as Absolum delivers precise 2D action, multi-path runs that house hidden quests, and gorgeously illustrated art that makes it look like a playable cartoon. This could very much be the genre’s next big moment, so keep your eyes on it.

Cairn

A climber scales a mountain in Cairn.
The Game Bakers

I’m not sure why the trend started, but we’ve gotten a few games about rock climbing in the past few years. First there was Jusant. Then, Surmount. Now, The Game Bakers are jumping in with an even more involved free climbing simulation in Cairn. The twist here is that players aren’t just reaching to grab handholds while climbing mountains. They will have to control all four limbs, planting their feet to steady themselves and reaching with each hand. The demo I played highlighted a tough, but rewarding climbing game where I had to think carefully about each movement and place my pitons at just the right moment. My 30-minute climb resulted in a lot of deaths, but the moment when I finally reached the top made it all worth it.

Death Howl

A character fights enemies on a grid in Death Howl.
11 Bit Studios

Death Howl is a tactics game that’s unlike anything I’ve really played. The pixel art adventure is steeped in Scandinavian folklore, following a parent on a quest to find their child. That journey takes them through the dark and eerie woods. I can freely explore that space, but anytime I find an enemy, I’m dropped into a tactics grid. There, I need to play cards to attack and move. When I win a battle, I can use the creatures’ parts to make even more cards. The tactics component is tough, forcing me to think about each of my limited actions carefully as I alternate attacking and building up shield. But ultimately, it’s the atmosphere that really makes Death Howl stand out, as it feels like a dark fable punctuated by strategic battles.

Dispatch

A character talks to a superhero in Dispatch.
AdHoc Studios

When I sat down to play Dispatch, I had entirely forgotten that I was already familiar with the new narrative adventure game. It was first revealed back at The Game Awards via an Aaron Paul cameo. After getting hands-on with it, I sure won’t forget it again anytime soon. The unique project follows a former superhero who gets a job at a dispatch center that sends heroes out on jobs. When I’m not learning about my foul-mouthed coworkers through genuinely hilarious choice-driven cutscenes, I’m keeping my eyes on a call center app that shows me different crises throughout the city. I need to pick the best cape for the job based on their powers and stats, being careful not to exhaust anyone right before they could be most useful. It’s a bit like Promise Mascot Agency, but it almost plays out like a fast-paced strategy game that all happens on a map. I’m all in on the world and humor here so I can’t wait to se what surprises the story has in store.

Mio: Memories in Orbit

A character platforms around red obstacles in Mio: Memories or Orbit.
Focus Entertainment

Hollow Knight: Silksong may be on every Metroidvania fan’s tongue right now, but Mio: Memories in Orbit could come out of left field and steal its thunder. The stylish new indie, published by Focus Entertainment, throws me into a beautiful sci-fi world that looks like it was torn out of a sketchbook. It’s as if all of its environments were meticulously drawn with colored pencils. That alone would have been enough to earn my attention during my demo, but I found the demo I played engrossing beyond that. Deep exploration in a secret-filled world, tough but fair combat, and a perk system that gives players ways to tweak their playstyle. It has all the markings of a surprise hit already.

Mixtape

Characters skateboard down a street in Mixtape.
Annapurna Interactive

Developer Beethoven and Dinosaur made a name for itself in 2021 with its rocking debut, The Artful Escape. Its next game, Mixtape, takes that energy and pushes it to the next level in every way. The narrative adventure is a 90s coming of age slacker comedy about a group of small town skaters looking to break free. The demo I tried had me reliving their memories, which played out as unpredictable minigames. One had me escaping the cops via shopping cart after a house party gets busted. Another had me controlling a French kiss by slapping two tongues together with each joystick. It’s hilarious, sincere, and full of excellent needle drops that bring its period piece setting to life with authenticity. It was one of the best games we saw at Summer Game Fest, and it was for Tribeca Fest too.

Possessor(s)

The main character dashes in Possessor(s).
Devolver Digital

Possessor(s) is the latest game behind Heart Machine, the studio behind Hyper Light Drifter, and you’ll probably be able to tell that just by looking at it. The 2D Metroidvania contains all of the team’s signatures, from stylish art to a moody world that begs to be explored. While its action-adventure formula is familiar, I’m looking forward to seeing where its eerie story goes. The slice I played introduced me to a dystopian world run by mega corporations. I took on the role of a hero who makes a deal with a demon to both save her life and fight back against the powers that be. That’s an intriguing enough premise already to draw me further into the eerie world.

Sleep Awake

A demon stands in a dark room in Sleep Awake.
Blumhouse Games

We only learned about Blumhouse Games’ existence one year ago, but the new horror publisher is already on a roll. Fresh off of releasing Fear the Spotlight and demoing two new games at Summer Game Fest, it dropped by Tribeca this year with the memorable Sleep Awake. The creepy, psycadelic project is set in a world where those who fall asleep are at risk of disappearing to some mysterious plague. The character I controlled during my demo had to stay awake at all costs, fighting off hallucinations as they explore a dark, dystopian city. With some unsettling filmed imagery between bouts of first-person sneaking, Sleep Awake feels like the exact kind of game you’d expect from Blumhouse.

Take Us North

Several people cross a desert in Take Us North.
Anima Interactive

Take Us North was the smallest game featured at Tribeca Fest this year, but also the most important. The survival game follows a coyote who helps usher migrants across the Mexico-US border. Just as is the case in real life, pulling that off is a life-risking task. After stocking up on food, water, and other gear, we set off across a desert avoiding immigration agents, rattlesnakes, and an oppressive sun that drains our thirst meter. While that happens, I learn more about the people I’m leading across the border and why it’s so imperative for them to find a new life. Based off of real stories, Take Us North is a vital game for the moment as protests against ICE mount across the United States. An educational game that demystifies what immigrants are going through is exactly what these dark times call for. Developer Anima Interactive currently has a Kickstarter up for the project if you’re looking to learn more or support its development.

