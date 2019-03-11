Digital Trends
Gaming

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 brings versatility and sound to thrifty gamers

Gabe Gurwin
By
1 of 7
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends

If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset and own multiple systems, choosing a compatible model can be a pain. After all, you want audio parity across all of your devices, and you don’t want to clutter up your gaming space with numerous headsets that only work on one machine. Turtle Beach’s Ear Force Recon 200 headset offers great sound quality on everything from Xbox One to PC, and for just the price of one new game. However, some bizarre design decisions keep it from being the right choice for everyone.

Affordable and versatile

The Ear Force Recon 200 is designed to work primarily with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but offers amplified audio on the Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, and Mac, as well. Its 3.5mm plug can be used in all standard audio jacks, but it still uses a battery and cannot function at all without being turned to either the PS4 or Xbox One modes – even if you aren’t using one of those consoles.

When you listen to the volume of both your game and the included microphone monitoring, it helps explain why the Recon 200 still needs its own power supply. It’s extremely loud, beyond the limits of what one would expect from a standard wired headset. Even so, the audio remains quite clear.

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 review
Gabe Gurwin/Digital Trends

You can charge it via a standard USB adapter for a phone if you don’t want to leave your consoles on while not in use, and it’s important to make sure it has a strong charge. Every time we used the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 after only briefly charging the empty battery, we found the audio would continuously crackle and cut out.

The Recon 200 uses neodymium 40mm speakers – smaller than the PDP LVL 50 models – but I found the low ranges to be significantly better on the Turtle Beach headset. Bass in Apex Legends that had previously sounded muddled and fuzzy, now bumped and offered a percussive quality to the game’s score. Firefights were made more intense and easier to track, with subtlety in the sound instead of just raw power.

It’s extremely loud, beyond the limits of what one would expect from a standard wired headset.

There is an odd difference in top volume level between the two console settings. It isn’t noticeable if you don’t immediately flip the switch from Xbox to PS4 mode, but the former is substantially louder. When using the PS4 mode on its home console, the headset volume can be incredibly loud to the point of discomfort. Xbox mode, on the other hand, is the louder setting on PC and other devices, but it’s not nearly as deafening.

It isn’t only about your games’ sound quality though, as the Recon 200 headset also comes with a dial to adjust microphone monitoring. Using this tool, you can listen to your voice as you’re chatting with your party online, letting you hear yourself more clearly over the sound of the game itself. If you prefer to turn it down, it can be eliminated, but cranking it all the way up will have your own voice blaring in the speakers. For particularly hectic games, this could come in handy.

The Recon 200 is certainly sleeker than some of its similarly-priced competitors. The white model’s design is gorgeous, with very light texturing running along the length of the band, and the microphone itself is small enough that it can be nearly ignored when flipped up. This is also how you mute the headset, but Turtle Beach made the bizarre decision to let the microphone flip down on the opposite side, despite having designated “left” and “right” speakers. This won’t be an issue once you remember the side it’s supposed to rest on, but it did lead to occasions where we’d have on the headset backwards.

Durable but at the cost of comfort

The two faux-leather ear cups are comfortable and didn’t become too hot during extended use. They pivot near the top allowing for a wide variety of head sizes and shapes to use them without issue, and can be turned so that they rest flat to store the headset more easily.

The headband on the top is reinforced with metal to make it more durable, but this does come at the cost of it being a little tricky to wear. If you place it squarely on the top of your head like a typical headset, you’ll find that the small bit of padding in the center is insufficient. Frankly, it feels downright painful. Moving it closer to the front of your head helps, but it’s odd that such a small piece of padding would have been used in the first place. The band itself can also only be extended by about 1.5 inches, so those who require a more adjustable headset may encounter issues.

Despite a few setbacks, the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200 offers superior sound quality to its similarly-priced alternatives. Issues with the design of the headset and the need for a battery in a wired headset mean it isn’t the right choice for everyone, but the bumping bass and platform versatility make it a solid, affordable choice that’s hard to pass up.

Don't Miss

The best electric skateboards for 2019
awesome tech you cant buy yet sole x ubb feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Sustainable footwear and insect-inspired drones

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the division 2 install size up to 92 gb on playstation 4
Gaming

The Division 2 will take up lots of hard disk space, especially on PlayStation 4

The Division 2 will launch with a day-one patch that will require players to free up significant space from their hard drives. PlayStation 4 owners, in particular, will need to have up to 92 GB open on their console.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
corsair march 10 keyboard headset sale corsairkeyboard
Gaming

Power up your gaming and save on Corsair headsets and keyboards

Corsair is currently selling two headsets and an RGB gaming keyboard at reduced prices, giving you a great opportunity to upgrade your gear and improve your performance in your favorite games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Battle royale-style Tetris 99 is the first Nintendo Switch Online-exclusive game

If you want to play online multiplayer on Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Here's what you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, from price to features to the awesome library of NES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
google
Gaming

Google gaming console controller design, features reportedly revealed in patent

A newly discovered patent may have revealed the design and features of the controller for the rumored Google gaming console. The patent itself is a for a notification system, but it comes with technical sketches of the controller.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate
Gaming

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may bring back Home Run Contest, Stage Builder modes

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may soon add the Home Run Contest and Stage Builder modes. Dataminers have discovered code referencing the two game modes, which may be coming to the multiplayer brawler in the version 3.0 update.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends 355000 cheaters banned report system incoming caustic
Gaming

Apex Legends cheaters beware: 355,000 banned, report system coming soon

Respawn Entertainment has banned over 355,000 cheaters on the PC version of Apex Legends. The studio revealed some of its plans in how to prevent the problem from getting worse, including the addition of an in-game report feature.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
RTX 2080
Gaming

Nvidia shows why PUBG, Fortnite gamers should invest in graphics cards, monitors

Nvidia published a report that shows players who use more advanced graphics cards and monitors with higher refresh rates perform better. The company claims that investing in hardware will allow players to unlock their full potential.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
sekiro launch trailer weird enemies sekirobull
Gaming

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice launch trailer is filled with truly weird enemies

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is nearing its release date and the game received an official launch trailer to celebrate. It's filled with truly odd enemies, including a bull with a flaming log for horns.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
portkey games new harry potter label glasses
Gaming

Gather your wands and take a first look at Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic and Warner Bros. have provided Harry Potter fans with their first look at the AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game will be similar in structure to Pokémon Go, but with some tweaks.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Having issues with your PS4? Check out our solutions to its most common problems

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Lucky for you, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin