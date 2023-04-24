 Skip to main content
This Turtle Beach gaming headset is $25 at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By

A decent gaming headset is a necessity for all gamers, especially those who love playing online multiplayer matches. If you need one but you’ve already blown your budget on PS5 game deals or Xbox Series X titles, don’t worry because you can get the Turtle Beach Recon 50 for a very cheap $25, as Walmart is selling the gaming headset with a $20 discount on its original price of $45. You need to hurry though, because as one of the retailer’s best sellers, stocks are probably already running low.

Why you should buy the Turtle Beach Recon 50 Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach is a popular brand for affordable gaming headsets, with the Turtle Beach Recon 200 claiming a spot in our list of the best gaming headsets as the top budget option. The even more affordable Turtle Beach Recon 50, meanwhile, appears in our list of the best budget gaming headsets because it delivers all the basics at such a cheap price. The wired headset features 40mm neodymium speakers that deliver amazing stereo sound, while in-line controls will let you easily adjust master volume or activate microphone mute. The high-sensitivity microphone will pick up your voice loud and clear when talking to your team, and it can be removed when you don’t need it.

The Turtle Beach Recon 50 gaming headset is compatible with all of the major video game platforms — PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile — and it can directly connect to controllers and other devices through a 3.5mm headphone jack. Whether you’re playing on just one or all of these systems, you won’t have trouble wearing the Turtle Beach Recon 50 for several hours at a time because of its lightweight and comfortable design.

Whether you need a gaming headset to communicate with teammates or just to better appreciate the audio of your favorite single-player games, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 is an affordable option that won’t let you down. It’s currently even cheaper from Walmart at $20 off, which lowers its price to just $25 from $45. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to to take advantage of this offer though, so if you think the Turtle Beach Recon 50 gaming headset is the perfect fit for your needs and budget, buy it now.

Aaron Mamiit
Contributor

Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with tech ever since. A gamer at heart, Aaron believes that while the tech industry is often dealing with side quests and boss fights, it always remains on track with the mission to save the world.

