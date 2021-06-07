  1. Gaming

Twitch on SharePlay and new Game Center widget announced at WWDC 2021

By

The Apple WWDC 2021 stream just wrapped up which detailed all of the new and exciting things that each of the Apple platforms has in store. While it mainly focused on the new iOS, there were some tasty bits of gaming integration coming to Apple devices.

Watch Twitch with SharePlay

SharePlay is a new way to spend time with people who are not around you. SharePlay allows people to share their screens so they can watch videos together. This works also with the Twitch app, allowing viewers to watch streams.

In-game events display on widget and app store

In-game events can be displayed right on the home screen with the new app events widget. This will be posted so players can know when big events are happening. The events will also be on the product pages of the games in the app store. Apple owners can curate their preferred apps so they will be notified on the widget for games and apps they are actually interested in. Events found in mobile games like Pokémon Go and Fire Emblem Heroes will now be easier to find without constantly checking inside the apps themselves.

Game Center now a large widget for iPads

The Game Center is now a large widget that players can apply to their iPad screens. This now-dedicated screen can house all game information and achievement progress in one place. Players can have their friends list on this widget so they know who is active and who is playing which game.

Editors' Recommendations

No MacBook Pros at WWDC. Here’s why Apple was quiet on its laptops

WWDC Keynote Mac 2021

WatchOS 8: Here’s everything new coming to your Apple Watch

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced watch os portrait face 2

How to download the iPadOS 15 beta

apple wwdc 2021 everything announced ipad os 15 multitasking 2 copy

How to download the iOS 15 beta right now

Rainbow Six Quarantine officially renamed to Extraction

rainbow-six-quarantine-officially-renamed-to-extraction

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake won’t be included at Ubisoft Forward event

Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake Ubisoft Forward

Stadia finally comes to Chromecast with Google TV and Android TV OS devices

Google Stadia working with Chromecast With Google TV.

The best games on Xbox Game Pass for 2021

Yakuza series director PS4 ai machine learning evolution

PC Gaming Show 2021: How to watch and what to expect

pc gaming show 2021 how to watch

Pokémon with guns: Indie game Palworld has players up in arms

A factory line with monsters making guns in Palworld.

The best mechanical keyboards for 2021

hail your mechanical overlord why keyboards arent just for geeks anymore keyboard mem 4

Battlefield 6 reveal stream: What time and where to watch

Battlefield Stream

How to livestream on YouTube with OBS

how to use obs obssetup04