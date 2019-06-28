Share

Prime Day continues to grow into a retail holiday and Amazon is including Twitch in the festivities. There’s a celebrity gaming competition going down in Las Vegas and London called the Twitch Prime Crown Cup running throughout the days leading up to Amazon Prime Day. Along the way, there will be content drops for FIFA 19 and Apex Legends.

The Twitch Prime Crown Cup will have eight celebrities competing against each other in Apex Legends. Practice rounds will take place on July 11 and 12 and they’ll be streamed on the official Twitch Prime channel. July 13 is where the competition heats up and the competitors start by fighting through the Streamer Challenge. Winners then progress to the Crown Cup main event and participate in rounds of pool play. The Crown Cup finals should start by 7 p.m. PT. The participating celebrities for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup haven’t been revealed yet but there will be event commentary done by Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, the duo also known as Jay and Silent Bob.

FIFA 19 players and Prime subscribers will be able to take advantage of content drops over the next two months and they start on July 9 at 11 a.m. PT. The drop is focused on the Ultimate Team mode and participants will get a Twitch Prime Pack that guarantees at least one player with a rating of 86 overall.

For the Apex Legends crowd, they will be able to take advantage of some content drops that also celebrate the launch of the game’s second season: Battle Charge. Starting on July 3 at 11 a.m. PT, Prime members will receive four in-game content drops over a three-month period. A Sweet Dreams skin for Wattson and Stellar Stallion skin for the L-Star heavy machine gun are included, highlighting the new weapon and Legend arriving in Apex Legends on July 2.

Engagement for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup may depend heavily on the celebrities involved, but the content drops should keep people coming back for a bit. On Prime Day, July 15, Twitch will also host a “Twitch Sells Out” event where the Prime sales items that relate to the gaming community will be highlighted.