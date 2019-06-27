Digital Trends
Gaming

Leaked Apex Legends trailers tease new character, season 2 map changes

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Apex Legends season 2 two battle charge leak trailer kings canyon new character tease wattson

Season 2 of Apex Legends is nearly here and Respawn Entertainment will be introducing the new content today but a leak has sprung prior to the planned reveal. In response, Respawn released one of the two trailers which shows the new playable Legend, Wattson, in action and teases an ominous character whose actions change Kings Canyon in a significant way. 

The new Apex Legends trailer introduces gamers to season 2, named Battle Charge, and gives us a look at Wattson working alongside Octane and Bangalore. The clip utilizes the same animation style seen in Apex Legends’ launch trailer and gives viewers a stylized look at how Wattson will support her teammates.

Throughout this trailer, a threatening character is shown activating an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) that destroys a tall tower in Kings Canyon. It seems like this particular structure has been keeping creatures out of Kings Canyon so the Apex contests can take place but now they’re spilling into the map. There are various flying dinosaur-like creatures seen in the trailer as well as a massive monster that looks like a walking mountain that stomps through the canyon.

The second leaked trailer, first reported by GameSpot, is in-engine gameplay and shows that these events have changed Kings Canyon in ways that players will witness when they drop back into the battlefield when season 2 goes live on July 2. The collapsed tower remains, destitute areas are now overgrown with greenery, new structures have been built, and more. There are caged creatures and a few roaming free in Kings Canyon, but it isn’t clear how or if they impact gameplay.

A few new legendary weapons and character skins are teased in the trailer and a new energy-based light machine gun called L-Star is shown as well. One clip shows Octane doing flips in the air when diving into battle, which is how Respawn is introducing the new skydive emotes. Last but not least, the tiers for the new ranked game mode were revealed. Players are able to progress through six tiers, from bronze to Apex Predator. The official reveal is happening around 10 a.m. PT on Monday, June 27, and will likely include the two new trailers along with some further details on the new weapon, ranked mode, and more from the Apex Legends developers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mark zuckerberg deepfakes aspen ideas festival gettyimages 1146087210 cropped
Social Media

Deepfake or fake news? Zuckerberg says Facebook might treat them differently

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that his company is considering treating deepfakes differently from traditional fake news and misinformation, which could make it easier for Facebook to delete the altered videos before they spread.
Posted By Mathew Katz
watch live 2020 democratic primary debate miami prepares for first debates of the presidential election
News

How and where to watch the first 2020 Democratic primary debates

NBC News will host 20 candidates over two nights for the first debate of the 2020 Democratic primary. You'll be able to livestream the debate for free online at 6 p.m. PT on June 26 and 27 or watch the broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Google Maps
News

A Google Maps detour trapped 100 drivers on a muddy one-lane road

You can't always trust your map app: faulty Google Maps directions led some Aurora, Colo. area drivers to a strange and muddy detour on Sunday. The app seemed to be trying to route them around a crash, but instead ended up causing a…
Posted By Allison Matyus
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One
Gaming

Tariffs may raise cost of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo’s next-gen consoles

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have joined together to pen a letter that makes a substantial case for the removal of game consoles in a proposal made by the Trump administration that taxes controllers, consoles, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
self flying taxi cora
Cars

Flying taxis: Kitty Hawk and Boeing team up on urban mobility

The day when we can hop into a compact, electric, autonomous flying machine to zip across town edged a little closer this week when Boeing announced a new partnership with Kitty Hawk, a startup that's working on such an aircraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a big rig just hit 55 mph on florida highway without anyone in the cab starsky robotics
Cars

A big rig just hit 55 mph on a Florida highway without anyone in the cab

A big rig recently motored along the Florida Turnpike at 55 mph without anyone behind the wheel. Fortunately, it was part of a carefully controlled test drive that involved autonomous technology as well as a remote driver.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bmw power bev electric car test mule is a 720 hp 5 series rg prototype 1
Cars

This supercar-beating EV test mule wants you to think it’s a normal BMW 5 Series

BMW turned a 5 Series into one of the most powerful cars it has ever made, and it's using this prototype to test electric car components. Its drivetrain is made up of regular-production parts, like the motors that will power the iX3.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Mobile

Motorola walks back Android Pie plans, limits update to Moto Z2 Force on Verizon

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
Cars

2020 Audi Q7 gets a face-lift, updated infotainment system, mild-hybrid tech

The 2020 Audi Q7 gets a handful of updates, incorporating tech from other recent Audi models. Audi's three-row family hauler gets revised styling and an MMI infotainment system from the Q8, as well as 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein