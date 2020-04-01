Video gaming giant Ubisoft is offering a bunch of free games — together with free trials and discounts — as a way for folks to get through their time in lockdown.

Authorities around the world have ordered their populations to stay home as part of drastic measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. In the U.S. alone, around three in four have been told to remain inside unless absolutely necessary.

Forced to find ways to while away the hours spent cooped up indoors, people everywhere are discovering new hobbies and learning new skills. The shelter-in-place orders are also a great excuse for playing video games to your heart’s content.

“We have put together a month-long series of offers, trials, and discounts to help everyone who is following health authorities’ guidance by staying at home,” Ubisoft said in a message posted on its site on March 31. “Whether you need a way to keep active, socialize with friends at a distance, or just stay entertained, we want to help.”

The French gaming company is starting off with a free giveaway of its platform adventure game Rayman Legends for PC via Uplay, its online hub. You’d better hurry though — you only have until April 3 to grab it for nothing.

Rayman Legends has been out for years, so you may already have it, but if not, it has to be worth a look. In its review of the game, Digital Trends described it as “relaxing to play” and with so much content that “you’ll be playing it for a long, long time.” Perfect for a lockdown, then.

It’s up to all of us to play our part! Brighten up your time at home with Rayman Legends, now FREE on PC #PlayApartTogether — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 31, 2020

Chess Royale and Rabbids Coding are two other Ubisoft games currently offered for free.

In the coming days and weeks, the Paris-based company said it plans to unveil more free offers and trials from some of its popular franchises, among them Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance. The advice is to keep checking its free events website to get the latest news and offers.

“We encourage everyone to play together, play your part, and play at home,” Ubisoft said in its message to gamers.

Looking for some more free games to play? Digital Trends has an updated list of some of the best ones currently available.

