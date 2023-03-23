Sony’s PlayStation 5 may have exceeded most expectations, but the console has one glaring limitation — it only has 825GB of storage space. If you want to install all the titles that you purchase from PS5 game deals, you’ll need an internal SSD like Western Digital’s WD Black SN850. It will expand your PlayStation 5’s internal memory by 2TB for just $200, as it’s currently on sale from Best Buy with a $160 discount on its original price of $360. If you’re interested, you need to buy it now because we expect this offer to draw a lot of attention.

Why you should buy the WD Black SN850 2TB Internal SSD

The PlayStation 5 is equipped with an 825GB hard drive, but you can only use 667GB of that for games. That’s nowhere near enough even for casual gamers, especially as the size of AAA titles continue to grow. Fortunately, you can expand its memory with products like Western Digital’s WD Black SN850 2TB Internal SSD. It’s officially licensed for the PlayStation 5, so you don’t have to worry that it will mess up your console. It’s also easy to install — after removing the console’s faceplates, you’ll instantly see the M.2 expansion slot that’s waiting to accept the internal SSD.

The WD Black SN850 comes with an all-in-one heatsink that will keep it cool even after hours of gaming, so it’s a worry-free addition to the PlayStation 5. It promises read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,300 MB/s for seamless gameplay and fast load times. You can play the best PS5 games directly from the internal SSD, compared with connecting an external hard drive that you can only use to play PlayStation 4 titles.

Further maximize your PlayStation 5 by expanding its storage with Western Digital’s WD Black SN850 Internal SSD. You can get it from Best Buy for just $200 instead of $360, for $160 in savings that you can use to buy more PS5 games to fill up the additional 2TB of space. You’ll need to be quick with your clicks though, because with the popularity of the PlayStation 5, we don’t expect stocks of the WD Black SN850 to last long.

