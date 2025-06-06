We uncovered more clues about Killer Inn’s murder mystery gameplay

Summer Game Fest 2025 kicked off with a ton of surprise reveals and fresh looks at some highly anticipated upcoming video games. While it is always nice to get new looks at already announced games, one new IP from Square Enix and Tactics Studios took us all by surprise. Killer Inn was shown off as a new asymmetrical mystery game where a secret team of killers, aka Wolves, attempts to pick off the remaining “survivors, “Lambs” without getting caught. It gave off strong Among Us vibes on reveal, but we’ve gotten a deeper look into what makes this social deduction game worth checking out when it hits early access.

What stands out most about Killer Inn compared to other games of this type is how action-packed it is. Instead of being all about sneaking and subterfuge, gunfights and brawls will happen often. Each time a player is killed, a clue will be left behind to help the Lambs uncover who the killers are. These clues feel like the freshest addition Killer Inn adds to the genre over pure social deduction. Finding strands of hair can tell you what color hair a Wolf has, or a scrap of clothing could tell you what color coat they are wearing, for example. But you need to be sure you’re right because killing another Lamb will eliminate you from the game.

Recommended Videos

24 players will pick between one of two factions and over 20 unique characters with their own appearance, skills, and abilities for each match. The range of characters includes classes like Otaku, Cosplayer, Pirate, Boxer, Gamer, and more, with two skills based on that class. 7 players will be assigned as Wolves, while the remaining 16 are Lambs. Besides the usual win conditions of Wolves killing all the Lambs or Lambs uncovering or killing the Wolves, Lambs also have the option of completing objectives to escape the castle as well. This requires them to gather four keys and raise all the anchors in the harbor.

Loot will be distributed via colored chests, scattered items, and can also be purchased from NPCs in safe zones. Weapons include a range of melee weapons, rifles, SMGs, shotguns, grenades, and traps. These NPCs also hand out quests that give you tokens needed to open said chests. Safe Zones don’t prohibit killing, though. Anyone can still attack another player in these areas, but will instantly be identified to the others.

Of course, Killer Inn will feature full 3D audio proximity chat to let players attempt to deceive one another. For those who don’t have a mic, emotes are available to do some basic communication.

Killer Inn will have a closed beta test on Steam in the near future, but has no set release date.