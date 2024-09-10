 Skip to main content
Is Among Us cross-platform?

By
Among Us characters posing.
Innersloth

Among Us is huge, but you need a huge group to play it. Unlike other popular multiplayer games like Apex Legends and Minecraft, there’s no way to play this one solo. As a co-op experience for up to 10 players, the question is only natural: Is Among Us a cross-platform game? In this guide, we’re going to cover everything you need to know about crossplay, cross-progression, and more in Among Us. 

Is Among Us cross-platform?

Innersloth

Yes, Among Us is cross-platform. You can team up with your friends without any additional steps across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. On PC, it doesn’t matter where you got the game from. Itch.io, Epic Games Store, and Steam all sell the game, but it all works the same.

How to invite friends to Among Us across platforms

Innersloth

Inviting your friend in Among Us is simple. From the menu, select Online play, then Create game under the Host banner. Select one of the three maps, the number of imposters — we recommend two for a 10-player game — and the chat language, then press Confirm. Once you’re in the lobby, you’ll see a six-digit code under the Start button. Your friends will need that.

Once your friend has the code, they can enter your lobby by selecting Online play from the menu, then entering the code under the Private banner. Your friends will need to be on the same server as you, which you can change in the bottom right corner of the Online play screen. No matter if you’re on PC, Switch, iOS, or Android, the process is the same.

Cross-save and progression

Innersloth

You don’t need to worry about cross-save in Among Us (there’s no progression, so you can easily start from scratch regardless of your platform). There are, however, cosmetic items in the game that you can purchase. You can’t transfer these between platforms. The same is true for any other purchases. The mobile versions, for example, have an ad-free option. If you have an Android and iOS device, you can’t transfer that purchase between them. Similarly, purchasing the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Itch.io doesn’t entitle you to the ad-free version on mobile.

The only exception is two devices that use the same storefront. So, you can transfer your ad-free purchase between two Android devices or between an iPhone and iPad, for example.

