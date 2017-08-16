Oh, Joy! Full version of ‘We Happy Few’ set to launch in April 2018

Why it matters to you Although the game has been in early access for awhile, the full version of We Happy Few comes will bring some notable additions.

Many gamers played it in early access, but people were still surprised by the story demo of We Happy Few during last year’s E3. After partnering with Gearbox Publishing, developer Compulsion Games is upping the ante as the game nears its formal release in April 2018. New content on the way includes a full-length story campaign played through three different characters and more than 250 unique encounters.

Those who have already played the game through Early Access or the Game Preview Program have been able to explore a portion of the procedurally generated world. With their character, they have collected, crafted, and interacted with the Joy-obsessed society of Wellington Wells.

With the help of Gearbox Publishing, players will get to experience improved mechanics as they control three new protagonists. Using stealth, combat, and conformity, players will uncover these characters’ reasons for giving up artificial happiness. Each playable character has their own strengths and dark secrets. Along the way to surviving among their drugged-up neighbors, friends, and lovers, they may uncover some long-buried secrets of Wellington Wells.

“Our team was humbled by the initial public reception to We Happy Few, and delighted to have this chance to make it bigger,” says Guillaume Provost, studio head for Compulsion Games. “Gearbox believed in us from the very beginning, and we think this partnership will make it possible to create the game that our community expects.”

We Happy Few launches both digitally and physically for Xbox One, Windows 10, and PlayStation 4 on April 13, 2018. Players can pre-order their copy of the game now for $60, with a 15 percent discount at participating retailers. Pre-ordering will earn players the in-game Jolly Brolly Parasol weapon. In addition, buying through the Microsoft Store, Steam, GOG, or the Humble Store will grant access to the alpha version of the game immediately. For those already playing through Early Access or the Game Preview Program, the full version of We Happy Few is available at no extra cost.



A limited-edition We Happy Few Collector’s Set is calsooming soon for $150. Buyers receive a replica Bobby mask, a “You Look Smashing” lamp, a vinyl copy of the soundtrack, a Joy alarm clock, and more. Keep in mind, this edition does not include a copy of the game so that Early Access players can purchase it separately.

Lastly, a Life in Technicolour update releases today for Early Access as the last major update before the full game launches.