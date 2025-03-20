We just got our best look yet at the chilling Cronos: A New Dawn

Bloober Team just gave us a look at its next IP at the Future Games Show today, and it looks unsettling in the best ways. Cronos: The New Dawn is a game that throws the player — known as a Traveler — into the ruins of a 1980s post-apocalyptic Poland, but that’s just the beginning. Bloober Team says its latest survival horror involves jumping through time as much as it does surviving in the ruins of a destroyed world.

First unveiled in October 2024, Cronos: The New Dawn is as much about unraveling the mystery of exactly what happened to bring the world to an end as it is about fighting off horrendous, misshapen monsters. The premise has been a point of discussion since it was first revealed, and now the latest Dev Diary takes viewers deeper into this world.

Travelers are tasked with going back in time to save people from the apocalypse (the cause of which Blooper Team remains tight-lipped about.) Rather than being soldiers sent to stop it from happening, Travelers are more like divers — and the character design reflects that, with its old-school diving suit look.

The trailer shows monsters that look humanoid in appearance, and developers Wojciech Piejko and Jacek Zieba hint that might be exactly what they are — humans who didn’t make it out unscathed. There are loads of different weapons, and as the team jokingly confirms, plenty of ladders for players to climb.

Piejko and Zieba say the new title pays homage to body horror classics and tries to capture the uncertainty and terror of “The Thing.” From the short gameplay snippets seen in the trailer, it certainly feels like they’ve hit the mark.

Cronos: The New Dawn will release in 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Bloober Team is responsible for other notable horror titles like The Medium, Observer, and the Silent Hill 2 remake. If you’re a fan of horror or of the studio’s previous titles, this is one you’ll want to keep an eye on.