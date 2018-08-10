Digital Trends
Gaming

Can a great sports game have a great story? Nope. And ‘Madden NFL 19’ proves it

Steven Petite
By
1 of 7
when does story work in sports games madden 19 longshot homecoming
Madden 19 Longshot: Homecoming
when does story work in sports games madden 19 longshot homecoming 2
Madden 19 Longshot: Homecoming
madden nfl 19 review
Madden 19 Longshot: Homecoming
Madden 18 Longshot
madden nfl 18 review ls devin pressconference
Madden 18 Longshot
madden nfl 18 review ls devin marino shakehands
Madden 18 Longshot
madden nfl 18 story mode reveale
Madden 18 Longshot

I love sports games. I love a good story. And I often wonder why my favorite sports games stray away from telling stories.

There’s no lack of fantastic movies and shows that prove the bonds a sport can forge are perfect fodder for gripping stories. Hardly a year goes by without a big-budget sports movie hitting the silver screen, often backed by star power that guarantees at least one Academy Award nomination.

The major players in sports games — Madden, FIFA, NBA 2K, and MLB The Show — have only recently started to explore the role of stories, with varying degrees of success (emphasis on the word “varying”). And, having played these story-driven sports campaigns, I’ve come to a surprising conclusion.

The less game, the better.

Madden 18 Longshot

Madden 19‘s Longshot: Homecoming drove this home for me. I chose Madden 18‘s Longshot as my favorite game of 2017 in Digital Trends’ year-end roundup. I still love the original Longshot, but the utter disaster which is Madden 19’s Homecoming has forced me to re-think why I was enamored with its predecessor.

Longshot: Homecoming continues the story of best friends Devin Wade and Colt Cruise. It’s ham-fisted from the snap, filled with improbable events transparently written to pull at the player’s heartstrings. My biggest problem with Homecoming, however, isn’t the strange coincidences that guide Colt’s coming-of-age story, or Devin Wade’s cardboard characterization. My problem is the game. There’s too much of it.

“Four times the gameplay” sounds great at a glance.

EA Sports apparently upped the time spent on a virtual field in response to player feedback. “One of the common requests was that gamers wanted to feel more involved with Longshot from a gaming perspective. With that, this season players will be taken through four times the gameplay and be thrown into even more on-field action,” EA wrote in a blog post. 

“Four times the gameplay” sounds great at a glance. Four times more! That’s a lot! In practice, though, the long stretches of Madden gameplay stretch the already forgettable story too thin. While Longshot featured lengthy cinematics and plenty of dialogue, Homecoming moves from cut scenes to lengthy 11-on-11 football matches that hardly different from a standard exhibition match.

Homecoming is more fun to play than Longshot, to be sure, because there’s more playing involved. Yet Longshot was my favorite video game experience of 2017, while Homecoming is in contention for one of my least favorite of 2018 so far.

Why? Because playing Madden NFL ’19 doesn’t have anything to do with the story.

Homecoming focuses on named protagonists, yet the game gives you control over an entire team. That means there’s never a chance to surprise the player or meaningfully impact the story while the game is running.

The story is forced to tie itself in knots as it tries to make the results of each match align with the cinematics that bookend it. The cracks are most obvious when you fail. While you might replay a game several times to win, the story trumpets the victory as if you hardly broke a sweat. Suddenly, the story’s strings become obvious. You realize the game you’re playing, and the story you’re being told, aren’t connected.

While Homecoming fails to build on its previous success, it does so by following a formula too often found in other games. NBA 2K18‘s The Neighborhood, and MLB The Show’s Road to the Show, are meant to to follow one player’s lifelong dream of playing professional sports. Both campaigns offer a different way to play basketball and baseball (from the perspective of one player rather than the team). Yet the stories in each leave much to be desired.

FIFA 18 Gameplay hunter
FIFA 18 The Journey

If EA Sports did receive overwhelming demand for more traditional team-on-team gameplay for Homecoming, perhaps I’m in the minority of sports game fans for believing that less is more. But if that’s true, wouldn’t it make more sense to play the franchise mode, or an exhibition against a friend? Wouldn’t it be better to separate the two — story and gameplay — to find the best of both?

I want sports stories that tell truly memorable tales, like Remember the Titans, Field of Dreams, Rudy, and He Got Game. Madden 18‘s Longshot offered a glimpse into the potential of sports stories in games. I can’t be the only one who wants more of that.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to gameshare on a PS4
Up Next

Watch this giant 'Lego' helicopter drone take to the skies
y the last man tv series
Movies & TV

12 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction television series by picking up the books that inspired them. We've compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
airbnb cancels great wall of china sleepover competition contest
Smart Home

Airbnb calls off Great Wall sleepover contest after backlash

Airbnb has canceled a contest that would've given winners a free one-night stay in an open-air bedroom on the Great Wall of China. Airbnb called off the event following a backlash that started on Chinese social media.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Brabham BT62
Cars

Track-only Brabham BT62 supercar channels Formula One greatness

The Brabham BT62 supercar revives the name of a legendary Formula One team that won multiple championships before fading away. Befitting a car developed by a former race team, the BT62 is built for the track.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
new benq curved display for games supports amd freesync two ex3203r gaming 2
Computing

BenQ’s curvy new QHD display for gamers supports AMD’s FreeSync 2 tech

Gamers looking for a new monitor supporting AMD’s FreeSync 2 tech now have a freshly-baked option from BenQ. Available for $700, it’s a 32-inch curved display with a QHD resolution, an 1800R curvature and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One deadshot
Gaming

The ‘Fix PUBG’ campaign sets sights on the game’s bugs, will keep a kill count

The developers behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have started the Fix PUBG campaign, a months-long mission to update and fix the biggest problems plaguing the battle royale shooter.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
facebook messenger rolls out video chat ar games feature
Mobile

Facebook Messenger now includes AR games you can play with your friends

If sending messages wasn't already enough with Facebook Messenger, users can now challenge friends to augmented reality games. With the new feature, you can play with up to six people at a time from anywhere in the world.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
super smash bros ultimate 103 stages castlevania characters smashbrosdracula
Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ has more than 100 stages, adds Castlevania stars

A Nintendo Direct event on August 8 focused exclusively on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and gave us new information on the game's upcoming characters and stages. 103 stages will be included at launch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo 3 necromancer class leaked concept art iii
Gaming

Blizzard has multiple Diablo projects in the works, details coming this year

Blizzard revealed in an update video today that it has multiple Diablo projects in the works. The studio plans to reveal more information on them later this year, but it's not clear if any are full sequels.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 4
Gaming

The best Xbox One games (August 2018)

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
God of War New Game+
Gaming

‘God of War’ New Game+ adds a steeper challenge to the game in a free update

The God of War New Game+ release date has been announced for later this month as a free download for PS4 players. The free download will allow players to restart their journeys with stronger enemies and more.
Posted By Cody Perez
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include games like Middle-earth: Shadow of War and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
worldofwarcraft 7
Gaming

Here is our ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ leveling guide

This 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' leveling guide will help you quickly rise from level to the new expansion's maximum of 120. Most of these tips work even for new players who've never touched the game before.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith