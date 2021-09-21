  1. Gaming

Riot Games to hold its first mobile esports tournament for Wild Rift

By

Riot Games announced its first international tournament, for League of Legends: Wild Rift, in Singapore this year. The Wild Rift Horizon Cup will cap off the 2021 preseason and will begin on November 13, with the finals on November 21. This is Riot Games’ first mobile gaming esports tournament.

Eight regions from around the world are already competing in their regional tournaments to qualify for the Wild Rift Horizon Cup. The top 10 teams from the regional qualifiers will head to the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center to compete for the international title. The prize pool and the format of the tournament are yet to be announced.

“The Wild Rift Horizon Cup is the first of many steps we will take to show how committed we are to our mobile fans around the world.” said Leo Faria, global head of Wild Rift Esports, in a press release. “We are excited to share more of what we’ve been preparing for the future of the sport later this year”

An international tournament for Wild Rift comes as no surprise for fans of Riot Games. The mobile game joins the ranks of Valorant and League of Legends as a competitive esport on an international scale. League of Legends: Wild Rift was launched across multiple regions this year and has already shown that it is committed to the esports scene.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a version of League of Legends but was built for consoles and mobile from the ground up. The game already has over 70 iconic characters from the League of Legends roster and promises to release two champions per month.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy is practically giving away the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 on the wrist.

Best cheap tablet deals for September 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Chromebook deals for September 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for September 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for September 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for September 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Star Wars: Visions is the best thing to happen to the franchise since Baby Yoda

A scene from Star Wars: Visions episode titled The Twins.

The best wireless routers for 2021

The TP-Link AC1200 on a table.

Best cheap smartphone deals for September 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

This is the single best QLED TV deal you can shop today

A 60-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV with a landscape view on the screen.

HP is having a surprise sale on laptops, monitors, and more today

The HP Pavilion x360 in laptop form.

How to hide apps on an iPhone

How to Hide Apps on an iPhone

13 best tech deals you can shop today — including a cheap 70-inch 4K TV

The 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K TV, with several streaming services, shows, and movies displayed on the screen.