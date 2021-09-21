Riot Games announced its first international tournament, for League of Legends: Wild Rift, in Singapore this year. The Wild Rift Horizon Cup will cap off the 2021 preseason and will begin on November 13, with the finals on November 21. This is Riot Games’ first mobile gaming esports tournament.

Eight regions from around the world are already competing in their regional tournaments to qualify for the Wild Rift Horizon Cup. The top 10 teams from the regional qualifiers will head to the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center to compete for the international title. The prize pool and the format of the tournament are yet to be announced.

“The Wild Rift Horizon Cup is the first of many steps we will take to show how committed we are to our mobile fans around the world.” said Leo Faria, global head of Wild Rift Esports, in a press release. “We are excited to share more of what we’ve been preparing for the future of the sport later this year”

An international tournament for Wild Rift comes as no surprise for fans of Riot Games. The mobile game joins the ranks of Valorant and League of Legends as a competitive esport on an international scale. League of Legends: Wild Rift was launched across multiple regions this year and has already shown that it is committed to the esports scene.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a version of League of Legends but was built for consoles and mobile from the ground up. The game already has over 70 iconic characters from the League of Legends roster and promises to release two champions per month.

