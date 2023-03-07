 Skip to main content
Wordle Today (#626): Wordle answer and hints for March 7

Sam Hill
By

Can’t solve today’s Wordle? We have the answer to Wordle (#626) on March 7, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself right here. We’ve placed the answer right at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a recap of yesterday’s answer,.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was pinky. So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck. We’ll be here waiting.

Hints for today’s Wordle

You’re back! Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter H.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle is an animal often featured in fantasy and Western tv shows.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

Today’s Wordle answer

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

HORSE

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT: “A horse is a large, four-legged, domesticated mammal that is commonly used for riding, racing, and farm work. Horses have a long, muscular neck, powerful legs, and a flowing mane and tail. They are typically used for transportation, sports, and recreation, but historically have also been used for farming and warfare.”

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

