 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 11 (#571)

Sam Hill
By

Struggling to solve Wordle #571 on January 11, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle puzzle right here. However, before you start guessing blindly, you might want to check out our tips on Wordle for some tactics (and starting words) that could help you solve it quickly. If you’re still having trouble, return here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
  • Today’s Wordleuses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle is the name of a specific style of car.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SEDAN

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, December 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#542)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#541)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#540)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
CES 2023: Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS VR2 as a launch game
gran turismo 7 playstation vr 2 support
CES 2023: Project Leonardo is PlayStation’s new accessibility-focused controller
Sony's Project Leonardo controller sits on a table.
Fire Emblem Engage takes the right cues from Nintendo’s mobile games
Alear clenches his fist while wearing a ring in Fire Emblem Engage.
Sony’s Project Leonardo controller is only compatible with PS5
A close up angle of the Project Leonardo controller shows off its button panels.
How to gameshare on PS5
Playstation 5 with a controller.
CES 2023: Razer Edge 5G is an impressive (and misguided) gaming handheld
Razer's Edge 5G gaming device sitting on a table.
Razer’s first VR accessories aim to make the Meta Quest 2 more comfortable
A Meta Quest 2 floats in the air with Razer accessories attached to it.
How to gameshare on Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X sitting against a wall.
CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone