Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help. Wordle #376 for June 30, 2022, is kind of a tough one, but we’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

The word begins with the letter H.

The word uses the same consonant twice.

The word can be linked to both rabbits and really nice dinnerware

What’s the answer to Wordle #376 on June 30?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

Hutch

The answer to today’s Wordle is “hutch.”

This word is a noun that has two meanings. According to Merriam-Webster, a hutch can be “a chest or compartment for storage” or “a pen or coop for an animal.”

