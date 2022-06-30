 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, June 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#376)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help. Wordle #376 for June 30, 2022, is kind of a tough one, but we’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • The word begins with the letter H.
  • The word uses the same consonant twice.
  • The word can be linked to both rabbits and really nice dinnerware

What’s the answer to Wordle #376 on June 30?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Hutch

The answer to today’s Wordle is “hutch.”

This word is a noun that has two meanings. According to Merriam-Webster, a hutch can be “a chest or compartment for storage” or “a pen or coop for an animal.”

Editors' Recommendations

Vloggers, Nikon has built a new camera just for you

A vlogger using Nikon's Z 30 camera.

This spot is where we could find signs of ancient Mars life

Enchanted Lake on Mars.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: Gift guide

One warrior breaking another's sword in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

The best laptops under $1,000 you can buy right now

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa

Nothing Phone 1: Everything we know about Carl Pei’s next phone

Nothing Phone 1 official render

Android 13: Everything we know about Google’s big OS update

Android 13 at Google I/O.

FBI: Deepfakes are being made using your data to apply for jobs

Facebook Deepfake Challenge

July 2022 movie preview: Thor, Minions, and Jordan Peele storm the multiplex

Thor sits deep in thought in this still from Thor: Love and Thunder.

Everything we know about the new Snapchat Plus subscription

A person using Snapchat on an iPhone.

How to use Spotify Supergrouper to create fun music groups

spotify supergrouper how use create music groups

Best microwave deals for June 2022

KitchenAid Convection Microwave Oven

The best home security cameras for 2022

Best juicer deals for June 2022

best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl