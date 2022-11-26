 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, November 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#525)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #525 for November 26, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter C.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels in a row.
  • Today’s Wordle is something you might do before friends visit your home.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s the answer to Wordle #525 on November 26?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

CLEAN

Bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
‘Wordle’ today, November 20: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#519)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 19: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#518)
Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 18: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#517)
Close-up of Wordle up on a smartphone.
‘Wordle’ today, November 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#516)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: 8 tips and tricks to get started
Pokemon trainer and team in Scarlet and Violet.
How to get your loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Character holding rifle in Warzone 2.0.
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 weapons for Season 1
Character running on highway in Warzone 2.0.
How to get all starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in a trailer.
Black Friday: This MSI gaming laptop just dropped under $500
The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop on a white background, with the MSI logo on the screen.
Evil West perks guide: best perks to buy first
evil west best perks to buy first 20221117214011
How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pawmot Pokemon.
Live now: Save $50 on the Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition deal
An Xbox Series S stands upright next to an Xbox wireless controller.
‘Wordle’ today, November 24: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#523)
Someone playing Wordle on an iphone