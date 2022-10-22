 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 22: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#490)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #490 for October 22, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “a long or fast speech or story, typically one intended as a means of persuasion or as an excuse.”
Close-up of Wordle up on a smartphone.
Tada Images - stock.adobe.com

What’s the answer to Wordle #490 on October 22?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SPIEL

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#481)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#480)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#479)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#478)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
You can now customize your Xbox Elite Series 2 controller with Design Lab
A customized Xbox Elite Series 2 controller made in Design Lab.
The best PS5 headsets
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC performance guide: Best settings for high fps
Nathan Drake swimming under water in Uncharted 4.
Xbox Game Pass welcomes in Halloween with some spooky new additions
A pile of bodies sits on a floor in Soma.
The next Sims game is officially in development and fans will help shape it
A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.
Stellar Blade: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Eve floating in a neon tunnel.
Bayonetta 3 report claims Hellena Taylor was offered at least $15,000 to reprise role
Bayonetta 3
Is The Sims 4 on Nintendo Switch?
Characters in the Sims 4
How to play The Sims 4 for free
A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.