 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, September 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#447)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #447 for September 9, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle is a a thinker. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter T.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same vowel twice.
  • Today’s Wordle is the subject of many early book reports for students.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #447 on September 9?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

THEME

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, September 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#439)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 31: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#438)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#437)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#436)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The Last of Us Part 1: All Training Manual locations

ps now vs xbox game pass the last of us remastered

How to gain XP fast in Saints Row

Saints Row player shooting at enemies from the top of a car.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $530 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

New Tales from the Borderlands brings Metal Gear Solid nods, figurine battles

A robot holds up a small figuring of a man holding two guns in New Tales from the Borderlands.

‘Wordle’ today, September 3: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#441)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The Last of Us Part 1: best weapon upgrades

Ellie aiming a rifle.

The best gaming smartphones for 2022

Asus ROG Phone 2

‘Wordle’ today, September 4: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#442)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022

The player and his living gun explore a city in High on Life.