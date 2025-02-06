 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can soon buy a home in Azeroth, and there’s plenty to go around

By
Concept art of what a Horde neighborhood might look like, with deep valleys and rocky outcroppings.
Blizzard

Player housing is coming to World of Warcraft this year. You’ll soon have a place to kick up your feet and relax after a long day of grinding materials or hunting legendary loot, and the system for designing your home is simple enough that anyone can use it, even if they have no prior experience with 3D modeling.

At first, there will only be two housing zones: one for Alliance players, and one for Horde players. The Alliance zone will take its inspiration from Stormwind-adjacent Elwynn Forest, while the Horde zone is based around the autumn-clad Azshara. While there will be more options in the future, Blizzard wants to keep the areas more closely connected at first to encourage the social aspect of the game.

Recommended Videos

The game promises tons of customization options that can be unlocked through gameplay, given as quest rewards, and much more, but there are likely to be several items that are only available by spending real-world money.

Concept art of potential interior housing items for player homes in World of Warcraft.
Blizzard

An unexpected by hilarious surprise was the shot Blizzard took at Final Fantasy XIV’s housing system. “As a part of our focus on wide adoption, we wanted to ensure that Housing is available to everyone. If you want a house, you can have a house. No exorbitant requirements or high purchase costs, no lotteries, and no onerous upkeep (and if your subscription lapses, don’t worry, your house doesn’t get repossessed!)”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The stringent requirements and associated costs of buying a home in FF14 are well-known, and it seems Blizzard wants to make it clear that its system will be far more player-friendly.

In addition to buying homes, players can also choose to live in Neighborhoods. Each Neighborhood consists of around 50 homes, and everyone that lives in a neighborhood can earn community rewards. Public Neighborhoods are accessible to everyone, but private Neighborhoods can be restricted to specific guilds or groups of friends.

Blizzard ends its message to players with a note that a lot of work remains to be done before the feature is ready, but it could launch by the end of 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
All Smite 2 relics and when to pick them
Key art for SMITE 2.

A lot has changed between Smite and Smite 2, but many of the original game's Relics are back in some form or another in the spruced-up sequel. These active items provide you with extremely useful abilities on long cooldowns — and when used at just the right time, they can turn the tide of an entire match. Here are all of the Relics currently available in Smite 2 alongside some use cases to give you an idea of what types of situations they might be most helpful.
Purification Beads
Purification Beads makes you CC immune for 2 seconds.

Cooldown: 150 seconds

Read more
Avowed preload guide: release date, file size, and more
A spellcaster holds a book in Avowed.

We don't know for sure if Avowed will be one of the best Xbox Series X games, but hopes are high that it will be. This year is packed with amazing upcoming video games like Doom The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2, but Avowed is the first to kick off Xbox's year. RPG fans are beyond excited to visit the Living Lands for the first time knowing the level of quality Obsidian is capable of. Besides knowing what type of character you want to be and what weapons you want to play with, you need to make sure your console or PC is ready to let you into the action as soon as the game launches. Here are all the preload details you need to know about Avowed.
Avowed release date

Avowed is coming out for everyone on February 18, but those who preorder the Premium Edition will be entitled to 5 days early access and can start playing on February 13.
Avowed file size

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is coming in early April
The Switch 2 next to a TV with Mario Kart.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer

Nintendo has given us an official time for its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: April 2 at 9 AM ET, 6 AM PT. A Direct had been promised when Nintendo first revealed the Nintendo Switch 2, but in its usual fashion, the company provided only the bare minimum details. And even though we now know the exact time of the stream, Nintendo hasn't given any more information on the console itself.

Read more