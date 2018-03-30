DT Giveaway: V-Moda Crossfade Wireless Headphones

Share

V-MODA is well known for their robust and impressive sounding headphones. We’ve had the opportunity to listen and review their last three Crossfade iterations from the M-100 released in 2012 to the Crossfade 2, which came out last year, all of which have built on the success of the previous generation while correcting slight quirks and ommissions. The latest cans to come across our desk, the Crossfade II wireless headphones, should easily appeal to those that enjoy the bass notes. Lucky for you, V-MODA hooked us up with one set of the Crossfade 2 cans and two of the original Crossfade series to give to our readers. Sign up and enter below.

The original Crossfade wireless cans are set firmly in the “bass forward” segment. With signature design traits left intact, inside and out, the Crossfade 2 improves on the original with a cleaner sound and some subtle design upgrades that make them well worth another screening. We rated them a 7.0 and an 8.0, respectively, both as “Recommended Products.”

