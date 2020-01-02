No matter your needs, one of these stationary bikes will get you moving in 2020

A new year brings new beginnings and resolutions to become a better version of yourself. If you plan to get into better shape, you may want to buy some new exercise equipment for your home. Exercise bikes are a great way to get high-quality cardio workouts without the damaging impact on joints from running or jogging. Stationary bikes are also a great addition to your home gym because you can use them any time, regardless of the weather outside. To make the decision easier, we rounded up a few of our favorite bikes below for you.

Schwinn 230 Recumbent Exercise Bike

The Schwinn 230 Recumbent Exercise Bike features 22 preset exercise programs and 20 different levels of resistance that provide you with a wide range of intensity training. The seat is mounted on a rail slider system, which means people of any height can comfortably use the bike. The handlebars are padded for comfort and also include heart rate sensors so you can monitor your heart rate during your workout. The dual-screen system allows you to view workout stats, track progress, and set individual goals. The bike has a water bottle holder, in-console speakers, USB port, and device shelf.

Bladez Echelon GS Stationary Bike

The Bladez Fitness Echelon GS indoor cycle is sturdy, quiet, and packed with features. A large flywheel, unique belt drive design, an adjustable seat and handlebars make this stationary bike a must-have for cyclists and fitness enthusiasts. The sport-style saddle seat and racing-style handlebars feature fore/aft and up/down adjustments which ensure comfort during your ride. The seat is also ergonomically designed for extra comfort. The flywheel is 40 pounds, which is larger than most. This gives the bike a smooth and consistent motion and offers a sturdier feel. Tracking your workouts is easy on the LED monitor. The monitor tracks calories, distance, speed, and time and provides motivational feedback.

Horizon IC7.9 Indoor Cycle

The Horizon IC7.9 cycle is designed with the latest technology in mind, including the ability to stream your favorite cardio classes. You can sync with your favorite on-demand fitness app and ride with your favorite trainers. Horizon even offers exclusive discounts on top fitness apps that you receive when you purchase a cycle. The bike has a rugged frame and the ergonomic design makes it built to last. The flywheel is aluminum and there is magnetic resistance for smooth transitions. The chrome handlebars and seat adjust so you can ride comfortably.

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

The Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycle features a 40-pound flywheel for a premium indoor cycling experience. There are 100 levels of magnetic resistance and cradles for three-pound dumbbells to enhance your workout. You can connect to popular cycling apps that allow you to explore virtual races, exotic locals, and trails from around the world, and attend virtual classes. The seat is adjustable, so users of all sizes can ride comfortably. The LCD screen is full color backlit and monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs. Heart rate tracking is Bluetooth-enabled with the included arm strap. The machine features a water bottle holder, a USB charging port, and an integrated media rack. Coming in at around $800 at most retailers, this is our splurge pick for stationary bikes.

ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Exercise Bike

The ProForm 235 CSX Recumbent Exercise Bike delivers a high-quality and effective workout. The recumbent frame provides comfort by placing the body in a somewhat reclined position that encourages better posture and provides added back support. Eighteen pre-programmed workouts that are designed for setting and exceeding personal goals are featured. The large LCD display allows you to track your mileage, speed, heart rate, time, and more.

The flywheel is inertia-enhanced, which makes for a smooth and steady ride. There are 18 digital resistance levels, so you can increase intensity as you improve. The oversized seat has extra cushioning for added comfort. The machine also includes a water bottle holder and dual 2-inch speakers. At just $238, this is our budget pick for indoor cycles.

