Staying at home doesn’t mean we have to put a halt to how we live our lives completely. It is about finding ways to do things differently, well at least for the time being. If you’ve always been a fitness nut on the move, you sure can take advantage of Best Buy and Walmart’s home gym deals on NordicTrack, Weslo, Gold’s Gym, and Proform treadmills, cycle trainers, rowers, and more. The best part is, you can even have a virtual fitness trainer guide you through workouts with these iFit-enabled machines. Get your endorphins running and save as much as $620 when you order them today.

Gold’s Gym 300 Ci Cycle Trainer — $158, was $200

Cycle trainers are an excellent choice if you’re after a low-intensity, safe, but effective cardiovascular exercise. Gold’s Gym 300 Ci gives you just that and makes things a little more exciting with a 30-day free trial from iFit that enables you to download workout schemes from top trainers. It even has an integrated tablet or smartphone holder that secures your device without compromising your view of the console’s display screen. You can count on its large high-contrast LCD to reflect your speed, time, distance, heart rate, and calories burned, so you can oversee your fitness goals with ease as much as it makes it easy to dial in your workout.

As the saying goes “no pain, no gain” and so the Gold’s Gym 300 Ci has 16 resistance levels and 14 preloaded workout programs that will let you switch up your routine for maximum weight loss. But then Gold’s Gym gives you some comfort to last longer with a CoolAire fan and an oversized adjustable cushioned seat. The pedal straps are likewise adjustable to keep your feet secure and locked to promote a healthy motion. The onboard sound system would definitely not have you missing out on your favorite playlist. Its user weight capacity is up to 275 pounds and the dual-grip heart rate monitor assures your heart is pumping the way it should be. Grab it now for only $158 instead of $197 when you order from Walmart.

Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t Treadmill — $319, was $400

Anyone looking for a basic and budget-friendly treadmill would be happy with what the Weslo Crosswalk 5.2t has to offer. People of age would less likely have problems getting it up and about or stowing away with a compact, lightweight, and foldable frame. This treadmill is equipped with a 2.5 horsepower Impulse Motor and the maximum user weight is 250 pounds. Its belt features Comfort Cell Cushioning, a technology that provides additional protection to the joint areas for a more pleasant workout experience.

Its console is pretty self-explanatory. It has quick one-touch keys, four preset programs, and two bottle holders so you can hydrate without stopping. The monochromatic LCD display is flanked by six buttons: Up/down speed control, start/stop buttons, workout select, and priority display. You’re just as able to track your heart rate with EasyPulse that accurately detects it through your thumbs. And to keep your upper body just as enthused when you place your hands on the built-in armbars. Burn calories all the more with two incline positions and with the proper guidance of personal trainers from iFit. Get this awesome hybrid with $80 in savings from Walmart that plummets its $399 retail price to a more affordable $319.

NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill — $597, was $900

Those who enjoy walking can get the most bang for their buck with NordicTrack’s C700 treadmill. Its 50-inch track should make it seem like you’ve traveled quite the distance in the comfort of your home. Although it could be too short for runners, its width of 18-inches should give you enough space to move freely. It is no less of a high-quality treadmill with power incline and a variety of work out options. It also comes with 20 cool preset programs and a free iFit membership that is valid for a year.

To begin, select a program and the NordicTrack C700 automatically adjusts the treadmill’s incline to promote calorie burn and endurance training. Its outfitted with a motorized incline that tilts up to 10% which can also be controlled manually using the console buttons. It even has pulse rate sensors built into its handlebars to monitor your heart rate. Activating FlexSelect cushioning helps reduce the impact on your joints while turning it off will make you feel like you are running on an actual road. Probably our favorite feature (and the simplest) is the AutoBreeze fan, which you can control manually or set up to adjust automatically depending on the intensity of your workout.

To keep you fully entertained and aware of your metrics, speakers and an aux port remain accessible for watching videos or playing good tunes while the 7-inch interactive touchscreen is set to give you an immersive display. The only drawback we can foresee is that its single-ply track runs over small rollers which means that it will probably need to be replaced within a year if the treadmill is used regularly. Other than that, you should be good to go with the foldable NordicTrack C700 treadmill that is now selling for $597 instead of $899 at Walmart.

NordicTrack RW-200 Rower — $679, was $1,300

A rowing machine is ideal for beginners. It basically mimics the motion of rowing a boat in water which is great if you’re going for a full-body workout. It’s a solid bet for shedding a couple of pounds, boosting stamina, and toning muscles. NordicTrack’s RW-200 simply helps you build strength as much as it lets you experience powerful cardio sessions according to your fitness level. Its SMR (Silent Magnetic Resistance) system allows you to manually fine-tune your training intensity as you choose among 24 resistance levels. You can also adjust the pedals to find the most comfortable position or to target specific muscle groups and were made to fit all shoe sizes.

The 30-day iFit membership is included for you to get the most out of a professional and personalized fitness plan. Getting the perfect viewing angle is then achieved by modifying its console’s placement. You can refer to its LED screen to keep tabs of your stats, such as watts, strokes per minute, total strokes, time, calories, and distance. The inertia-enhanced flywheel along with the front-mounted transport wheels features a faster gear ratio and effective weight placement while its ergonomic handle provides a soft grip. Living in a full house would be no issue with its space-saving design that allows you to fold it vertically for easy storage. With dual two-inch speakers and auxiliary input, you can groove to getting fit as you tune into your favorite music and videos.

Usually listing for $1,299, Best Buy gives you a far better price with a $620 markdown that makes it available at only $679.

ProForm Endurance 720 E Elliptical — $999, was $1,500

ProForm’s Endurance 720 E Elliptical is also iFit coach ready with an adjustable power ramp for incline training that can be increased from 0 to 20 degrees. Its stride length is adjustable to 19 inches to suit the needs of different users, which is pretty good at this price. It also has 24 fully loaded programs along with 20 digital resistance levels that would help you tone both upper and lower-body muscles. The EKG heart rate monitor which are readily available on the handlebars to make it convenient for you.

The Endurance 720 E doesn’t lag behind multimedia entertainment options with a 5-inch backlit display that shows your mileage, speed, calorie burn, heart rate, and time. It also has dual two-inch speakers, an aux input, and tablet or smartphone folders so you can access your files, music, and videos with no complication.

Its solid steel construction ensures a durable design and creates an attractive appearance while front-mounted wheels make it easy for you to move it around. Now, is your chance to trim down and cut $500 off its $1,499 price tag to just $999 on Best Buy.

