Bowflex has a new indoor bike that might potentially give Peloton a run for its money.

The Bowflex C6 exercise bike offers a connected biking experience at less than half the price of Peloton’s offering, making it a more affordable solution for someone who wants an indoor bicycle, complete with a touchscreen for online spin classes.

Even better, Bowflex users can connect to popular third-party apps on the bike, allowing them to watch on-demand classes from Peloton, just as if they were using a Peloton bike, as well as compete against others on Zwift. The bike itself is not app dependent, so users can cancel their subscription to apps but still use goal-based program workouts. The bike also offers an “Explore the World” function where users can virtually ride through exotic locales around the world with high-definition video of those locations displayed on the screen.

The Bowflex C6 has an electromagnetic resistance system, an integrated device holder for a phone or tablet, and an intuitive resistance knob with 100 micro-adjustable resistance levers. The bike also has a relatively compact footprint, which Bowflex says allows it to fit in any room of your home.

“Our Bowflex C6 bike is a game-changer in the indoor cycling space. At less than half the price of a Peloton bike, we’re giving people access to an unmatched connected fitness experience at an affordable price. While we love our own world-class apps, content, and digital platforms, we don’t want to limit users to just our app and content,” says Nautilus, Inc. CEO Jim Barr. “Consumers want the freedom to customize their workouts, which is why we offer an open platform, so they can use their preferred digital training choices. We also know from research that variety plays a role in keeping people engaged, motivated, and ultimately successful.”

The Bowflex C6 is available now online from Bowflex’s website for $899.

Earlier this month, we rounded up a handful of exercise bikes that compete with Peleton’s $2,000 connected bicycle. Beyond Bowflex’s newest offering, Echelon, NordicTrack, ProForm, Schwinn, and L Now all make connected bicycles that are worth taking a look at. Many of those options are also less expensive than Peleton’s offering, although several also have fewer features.

