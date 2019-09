Whether we like it or not, we’re living in a digital world. Virtually everyone spends more time reading from a computer screen than they’d like to admit — and definitely more than is healthy for their eyes. Between the ubiquity of smartphones, computers, and tablets, some of the negative side-effects have started to crop up.

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all symptoms of too much exposure to blue light. Though the obvious solution to this problem is to limit screen time, that just isn’t a viable option for those of us who put in computer work day in and day out. If you’re looking for a way to protect yourself from screen glare and blue light without having to compromise your digital lifestyle, what you need is a pair of non-prescription computer reading glasses. Lucky for you, we found some of the best available for June 2019.

If you’re looking for a little extra style, however, we have this awesome list of the most stylish blue light blocking glasses around.

Truvision Anti-reflective Computer Reading Glasses (2 Pack) — $30

If you’re looking to grab a pair of reading glasses for your computer, why not get a second set as a spare? That way, you can have a pair by each of your most-used screens, without having to remember to carry a pair back and forth.

These Truvision Readers may not be prescription, but their anti-reflective coating and blue-tinted lenses will help you filter out blue light and avoid computer vision syndrome without having to go to an eye doctor. If you are already suffering from Presbyopia, these computer reading glasses can also assist with blurred vision caused by too much screen time. However, if you aren’t sure whether you’re actually experiencing computer eye strain or not, you should get yourself an eye exam to see what’s up — you may very well need a prescription.

You can pick up two pairs of this computer eye-wear for just $30 on Amazon and pick up a cleaning cloth or two while you’re at it.

J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Computer Reading Glasses — $25

J+S Vision does a great job of creating high-quality reading glasses without sacrificing style. Though these spectacles have the same slight yellow tint you’d expect, your eyes don’t get overpowered by the color. They are also very comfortable to wear, so don’t be surprised if you completely forget you have them on your face.

If you’re looking for a great pair of reading glasses for your computer screen that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, you can pick up these J+S spectacles from Amazon for just $25.

Visionkr Reading Glasses for the Computer — $14

This pair of screen reading glasses comes with an anti-glare lens coating, yellow tint, and just the right amount of color. While many of the reading glasses of this type you find online will be much the same, not all of them will look this good when you wear them. Any stylish reader knows that reading in with comfortable visions is always important.

You can pick up these non-prescription readers from Amazon for $14, or take a look at these Felix Gray spectacles for even more panache.

Gamma Ray Optics Computer Glasses — $18

These yellow-tinted reading glasses not only come with everything you need to protect yourself from digital devices, they also feature an ergonomic memory flex frame. You can choose between different levels of lens magnification, depending on what you need to combat blue light specific vision problems and eye fatigue. The yellowish coating on each lens protects the eyes, providing for more comfortable reading on the computer. If you’re someone who does a lot of their reading online, aka a “computer reader”, these reading glasses are a great way to avoid getting too tired.

You can pick up these anti-fatigue over-the-counter spectacles for just $18 on Amazon, so it won’t strain your wallet too bad. The yellow tint will make you look awesome, don’t doubt that for a second.

Eyekeeper Vintage Ready-Made Reading Glasses — $10

These vintage spectacles come with all of the UV, glare, and blue light protection you’d expect from any standard pair of computer glasses. However, they also look like they are straight out of the 1970s. Lucky for you, the ’70s are totally back in style. With multiple levels of magnification, these glasses are great for reading on the computer, reading on our phone, and for just about every other type of reader out there.

You can pick up these vintage anti-glare glasses for just $10 on Amazon, just make sure you check the magnification on them before you do.

Trust Optics Video Gaming Glasses — $18

A lot of these eyeglass companies tend to focus on the harmful blue light emitted from computers, so it’s easy to forget that any LED screen can cause eye strain and blurred vision. These gaming glasses will protect your eyes during those seemingly endless gaming sessions. They can also be used for reading if you find yourself in front of a computer screen trying to read an article.

You can pick up these awesome gaming glasses for just $18 with this offer, and know that each eye is being protected while you game.

Visionkr Metal Frame Computer Reading Glasses — $13

If you’re an avid reader, you’re probably looking for something that helps you look the part. The partially rimless thinner metal frames on this particular set of computer reading glasses are perfect for proper protection against digital eye strain. Plus, they make you look like you’re an expert doing expert things. Short of having a monocle or an eyeglass, wearing these to do all of your reading is one of the best ways to look like you know what you’re about.

You can pick up these computer eyeglasses for just $13 on Amazon.

Cyxus Anti Blue computer glasses — $20

While these Cyxus computer glasses may seem just like any of the others on this list, there is one fundamental difference — a lifetime warranty. Obviously, you can’t accidentally sit on them and expect them to repair your spectacles for free, but they will help you out with any damage that isn’t man-made. If you’re looking for some reading glasses with a decent return policy, these are the specs for you.

You can pick up the Cyxus blue light glasses for the price of $20 on Amazon. Can’t you just imagine sitting in front of a computer with these round spectacles?

Since a lot of these blue light blocking glasses all pretty much accomplish the same thing for computer users, the real struggle is finding a style that suits the wearer. Readers.com has a great selection of multifocal, fully magnified, and progressive lenses to choose from — all at a reasonable price. On top of that, each set of reading spectacles has multiple colors and styles to choose from, so you should be able to find exactly what you want. None of these reading options are prescription glasses, of course.

Didn’t see anything you like? That’s probably because you need to get yourself some of these reader glasses to help you out.

In all seriousness, though, if you’re looking for something a little bit more you, take a look at the eyewear from 39dollarglasses.com. They have a wide selection of clear lens frames and styles for you to browse, all for just $39.

