Despite a rocky past, French wearables maker Withings has been able to carve a decent niche for its products. Now, it’s kicking off the year’s biggest electronics trade show, CES, with a new hybrid smartwatch called the ScanWatch.

The Withings ScanWatch, at least from the outside, is pretty much identical to its previous premium hybrid watches. It offers a familiar circular dial featuring standard analog hands, a tiny PMOLED screen at the top for alerts, and another subdial at the bottom for tracking your step goal progress throughout the day.

Inside, however, the fitness-focused manufacturer has added a handful of advanced health utilities and sensors.

For starters, thanks to a new SpO2 sensor that measures oxygen saturation, the ScanWatch can record your blood oxygen levels. This allows the watch to detect episodes of low oxygen and if you’re having trouble breathing while asleep, a symptom of sleep apnea, which is associated with several cardiorespiratory problems.

It’s important to note that the ScanWatch can’t tell conclusively whether you suffer from the disease — it can simply signal the possibility and point you toward a professional diagnose.

The ScanWatch’s other highlight is its ability to monitor irregular heartbeat and atrial fibrillation. For this, the watch, through the built-in sensor, periodically takes your heart rate readings and prompts you when it finds an irregularity. When that happens, the ScanWatch also nudges you to calculate your electrocardiogram reading, which involves placing two fingers to the side bezels for 30 seconds.

Withings has fixed what has ailed ScanWatch’s predecessors. The screen is now slightly larger to more easily read its content. Similar to the Apple Watch, the button on the right has been replaced by a dial that lets you quickly switch between interfaces.

Being a traditional timepiece at its core, you don’t need to top up the Withings ScanWatch every night. On a single charge, it can last for about a month. It also offers the traditional smartwatch trappings, including notification alerts, sleep and swim tracking, and more.

It’s expected to hit the market sometime in the second quarter of 2019 at a price of $249 for the 38mm size and $299 for the 42mm.

