You Asked: Is a 5-Year-Old OLED Outdated? Best 48-inch TVs?

We cover some of your most pressing TV questions

Each week, we'll hand pick some of the most commonly asked questions and answer them as concisely and helpfully as we know how.
Updated less than 13 hours ago

In this episode of You Asked, we cover some of your most pressing TV questions. Is upgrading from the LG C8 to the Sony A95L worth it? What’s the real difference between Hisense’s Q7 and U7 series?

And if you’re shopping for a great 48-inch TV, which models should you actually consider? We also help troubleshoot an issue that’s cutting off parts of the screen on some TVs.

How much have flagship OLEDs improved in 5+ years?

LG C8 Best TV 2018
LG C8 OLED Digital Trends

@samstraus1511 asks: I know this is an old video and a dumb question, but how much better is the Sony A95L compared to this? (He’s referencing a review of the LG C8 from 2018.) I’m looking to upgrade from my 55-inch C8, which is still great, but I am a picture enthusiast and looking to upgrade. Is it a major jump? Any info would be great.

First of all, there are no dumb questions—just occasionally dumb answers from yours truly. But that’s why I have all of you to help out in the comments.

Second, this is the approach I think more people could learn from. You’re riding out your LG C8, which, like you said, is still great and was actually named our 2018 Best TV of the Year. Before upgrading, you’re trying to gauge if it’s worth it. I think we get so hyped up on spec sheets that we forget we’re living in a golden age where it takes a while for picture quality to take a significant leap. It’s just not happening year over year, aside from some top-tier TVs that make big changes to hardware.

To answer your question: I think the biggest improvements will be in how the TV handles color gradient and upscaling—both tied to processing. That’s certainly improved since the C8 was released, and Sony has been one of the best, if not the best, in that department for a while.

Sony A95L QD-OLED Review
Sony A95L Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

By the numbers, overall brightness and peak brightness are also higher on the A95L. That may not be as noticeable when viewing SDR content, but for HDR, in a peak 2% window, there’s a difference of about 500 nits, according to Ratings measurements. This makes a difference for bright objects on screen—like the sun—that will really pop on the A95L.

Plus, with a QD-OLED panel on the Sony, you’re going to get enhanced color volume and brighter details.

You’re also getting a quality-of-life improvement with the interface. It should be a bit snappier, more responsive, and—in my opinion—easier to use with Google TV.

So, will you notice a difference? Yes. Is it significant? Also yes.

Is it a good time to buy one? I would say yes to that, too. It looks like the A95L has come down another $200 or so over the last month.

All in all, hats off to the LG C8 for still holding its own seven years after its release. But there have been significant enough advances to warrant an upgrade—and be happy with the money spent.

Sony A95L OLED

Comparing Hisense U7N, TCL QM7, and TCL QM8

Hisense U7N review
Hisense U7N Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

@tyronetozer8005 asks: At the moment, I’m using the LG CX and starting to get burn-in. The Hisense U7 that you mentioned—is that the same as the Q7N? I know different countries name them differently. Or… my other option will be the TCL QM7 or QM8. Out of those, which would you recommend? I can get the Hisense 100-inch for a really great price.

Lots of good options here. Let me immediately point out that the Q7N is not the same as the U7—and the difference is in that first letter. The “Q” in Q7N means it’s a QLED, quantum dot TV. The “U” in the U7 series means it’s a ULED TV, which is a considerably better performer. It has Mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, higher brightness, and some of Hisense’s best processing. So, if you go that route: U7, not Q7.

And on that note, we just posted a video fully explaining Hisense’s 2025 TV lineup—that might help answer some questions as well.

The 75-inch 2024 TCL QM8 mini-LED TV on a wooden home theater credenza displaying the Google TV home screen.
TCL QM8 John Higgins / Digital Trends

Compared to the TCL options you mentioned, the U7N is in the same ballpark as the QM7. I’ll also note that both are 2024 models, and the updated 2025 versions do differ a bit more. I’m going off what you said in your question.

The TCL QM8, however, is the standout of the bunch. If that’s within your budget, it’s the winner—hands down. It’s the brightest in both SDR and HDR viewing and has superior contrast to match.

As for getting the Hisense at 100 inches: if you’ve got the room and aren’t sitting too close, go for it. But if you’re within 10 feet, maybe save the money with a smaller option and add a good soundbar system to match the high-quality visuals with superior audio.

TCL QM7
TCL QM8
Hisense U7

Why is my TV cutting off the image?

A hand holding the Amazon Fire TV remote in front of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

@jeanannleone4154 asks: What kind of TV can I buy so that I can see the whole picture? I’m tired of having heads cut off and writing at the bottom of the screen that I can’t see—like weather warnings, etc. It is very frustrating. Is it impossible to find a TV like this?

Hey Jean—that’s definitely frustrating. And it sounds like you’ve had this issue with multiple TVs. If that’s the case, I’d say it’s probably not the TV.

My guess, not knowing how you’re receiving the signal, is that it’s a display settings issue—particularly with something like your cable box.

If the display settings are off there, it’s going to cut things off no matter what TV you have. Check to make sure you’re using the correct aspect ratio—typically 16:9 for modern content and local programming that would have weather warnings. If you’re using a cable box remote, look for words like Aspect, Zoom, or Format to make sure it’s not cropping the image.

If you’re still having problems, let us know your setup. Take a few pictures of that and your remote and send them to youasked@digitaltrends.com, and we can go from there to help.

Best 48-inch TV recommendations

LG C4 OLED
LG C4 OLED Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

@RachelleM-j4m asks: What do you recommend for a 48-inch TV?

You certainly kept the question simple—but without more info, like your budget and picture preferences, it’s a bit open-ended. Still, let’s run through a few good ones.

If you want the best picture quality at that size, OLED is the way to go. The LG B4 or B5 would be a great budget option, as long as you’re in a space without a lot of ambient light. You’d be getting all the great contrast of OLED with good processing. But if you need more brightness, look at the C4 or C5 instead. That’s the best OLED LG makes at 48 inches.

Samsung has the S90F, which for their 2025 lineup is the only OLED they make in the 48-inch size. However, in that case, I’d say if you can swing it, maybe step up to the 55-inch S90F instead. That’s where you get the superior QD-OLED panel instead of W-RGB OLED.

As for Mini LED TVs, the Samsung QN90F (2025) and QN90D (2024) are both available at 50 inches. They’re among the best non-OLED TVs you can buy.

But if it were me, I’d start looking at 55-inch models and comparing prices—if you have the space. You’ll get far more options from Sony, Hisense, and TCL when it comes to Mini LED TVs, and chances are, you’ll find some pretty sweet deals right now.

Samsung QN90D
Samsung QN90F
Lg C4 OLED
Chris Hagan
Chris Hagan
Video Producer
Chris Hagan is a master behind and in front of the camera.
Topics

