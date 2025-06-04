Samsung 2025 TV buying guide: Lineup and models explained

Looking for the best Samsung TV to buy in 2025? This complete Samsung TV buying guide walks you through everything in the 2025 line-up, from budget-friendly Crystal UHD models to cutting-edge QD-OLED displays.

Whether you’re building a dream home theater or just want a reliable upgrade for your living room, we’ll help you figure out which Samsung TV fits your space, needs, and budget.

We break down new tech like Samsung’s upgraded AI processors, anti-glare screen treatments, and advanced gaming features. If you’re considering a Samsung TV in 2025, start here before you hit “buy.”

Crystal UHD TV

2025 Models: U8000F

So let’s start with the latter and Samsung’s most budget-friendly option, the U8000F. This model is part of Samsung’s Crystal UHD line—the most affordable 4K option—and sizes available range from 43 inches (priced at $280) to 85 inches (retailing for $1,200), though it looks like it’s already on sale for less. It’s the one you can expect to see pretty widely available at major retailers like Walmart and Target, and their only new release in the Crystal UHD line in 2025.

So immediately, especially compared to a lot of the TVs we cover on this channel, you can tell that this is geared toward someone just looking for a good 4K TV, but not wanting to break the bank.

As the name alludes to, it uses Samsung’s Crystal Processor for high-quality upscaling to 4K. The U8000F supports the Tizen operating system, as you would also expect. It’s got three HDMI ports, including eARC and ARC support for connecting external audio devices. And while the U8000F does support HDR viewing—including HDR10+—don’t expect it to perform quite like some of the TVs we’ll get to shortly.

Other than that, the biggest cutback would be gaming. While certainly capable—especially with its variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode—the TV maxes out at a 60Hz refresh rate. So you won’t be getting the very best out of consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

QLED TVs

2025 Models: QEF1, Q7F, Q8F

Next up in the lineup is a bit of a change. In previous years, the QLED lineup began with Samsung’s Q60, Q70, and Q80 series, but in 2025, we get the QEF1 (offered at 43 and 50 inches), the Q7F (ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches), and the Q8F (which goes from 32 to 85 inches).

This is where we get a big boost in color, thanks to the use of quantum dots and Samsung’s Q4 AI Processor. To be specific, Samsung says it enhances the experience with AI-optimized, color-boosted picture and audio quality, according to the type of content.

Those quantum dots also give these QLED TVs a bump up in HDR performance over the U8000F, thanks to the Quantum HDR implementation. But the Q8F sets itself apart even further with Quantum HDR Plus, further enhancing brightness and detail.

Neo QLED 4K TVs

2025 Models: QN70F, QN80F, QN85F, QN90F

Here’s where we get to the really good stuff—the Neo QLED series, starting with the 4K options. We have the QN70F, QN80F, QN85F, and QN90F. The differences are pretty slim across a few of them, but the QN90F sets itself apart in some good ways—and in some other ways that some folks may not prefer.

We start with the good: while they all come with the advanced Neo Quantum HDR for video, the QN90F features Neo Quantum HDR Plus, and the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor—instead of the Gen2 Processor found in the other models.

That means a better-looking picture on the flagship 4K model. If you prioritize sound from your TV speakers and don’t have an additional audio setup, it’s worth noting that the 4.2.2 audio is also unique to the QN90F.

Where the big change comes in with that model this year is with Samsung’s glare-free technology, similar to what we saw debuted in their flagship OLED model—the S95D—last year. It’s continued into this year’s top OLED as well (we’ll get there), but also made its way to the QN90F 4K Mini LED TV and both the QN990F and QN900F 8K Mini LED TVs.

The benefits of this glare-free tech are thwarting harsh reflections in rooms where there’s lots of light that could cause distracting elements on the screen. All of which has seen the QN90F dubbed one of the best QLED TVs you can buy.

The bad is… well… not really anything bad about it, unless it’s just not your preference. Otherwise, in a dark room—like a home theater—or during nighttime watching, you’re hard-pressed to really notice a difference or come away thinking it’s truly an inferior viewing experience compared to previous year’s models. If you can, see it in person before judging.

Neo QLED 8K TVs

2025 Models: QN900F, QN990F

Moving on, I can’t think of a better way to segue us into Samsung’s 8K lineup. And to keep it simple: take all the premium features we get with the QN90F—the incredible picture upscaling, the 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, top-tier audio, etc.—and just crank it up a notch because we’re now at 8K.

The QN900F and QN990F are what Samsung considers the best of the best, with the latter coming with the One Connect Box, where you can connect all of your external devices away from the TV itself.

Samsung remains committed to 8K… and if/when the time comes that it becomes more mainstream, it’ll probably have a leg up. But do you need 8K? There’s still a lack of 8K content, and upscaling 4K content to 8K offers little to no benefit. And once you look at the price, well, your first reaction may make the decision for you. Still… if you gotta have it, Samsung’s the only one releasing new models right now—outlasting Sony and LG in that department.

QD-OLED TVs

2025 Models: S85F, S90F, S95F

But all that said, while their 8K options look and perform extremely well, it’s Samsung’s QD-OLED offerings that probably draw more attention.

Why? Because… OLED. They’re simply gorgeous TVs, and it’s these models—particularly the S95 line—that get put up against LG and Sony’s best in TV shootouts every year.

As mentioned earlier, the polarizing anti-glare treatment returns with the S95F. And again, it really comes down to the use case—where the TV will be located in your home—and preference if you’re looking into this TV. Great in bright rooms to eliminate harsh reflections, and especially great, obviously—as all OLED TVs would be—in dark rooms where it can go head to head with the best available.

The Quantum Dot technology allows for not just brighter, but more pure color reproduction as well, and seeing is believing.

The difference with the S90F comes in with the screen. It uses the more glossy (if that’s the right word) panel that you’d traditionally find. It also does not have the One Connect box that comes with Samsung’s S95F.

Both are excellent across the board—especially for gaming—with the 144Hz refresh rate and full suite of game mode features.

I should note, though, that like in years past, the QD-OLED panel on these models is only available on the 55, 65, and 77-inch models. The rest are W-RGB OLED panels. Still wonderful to look at—especially if you’ve got the cash for an 83-inch OLED TV—but not quite at the same level.

Below the S90F, there’s also the more entry-level S85F, which does have a QD-OLED panel for its 55 and 65-inch models in North America, but all other sizes will be W-RGB OLED. And outside of North America, those 55 and 65-inch models will be W-RGB OLED as well.

The Frame TV

2025 Models: The Frame, The Frame Pro

Finally, should you have the want or need for an elevated or more artistic touch in your viewing area, Samsung continues to update its “The Frame” QLED TV, known for its matte coating that helps art displayed on the screen stand out.

But now you also have the option of The Frame Pro. It takes things a step further as a Neo QLED TV, offering advanced HDR performance, picture processing, and—maybe most important—a wireless One Connect box instead of the wired version that comes with the regular version of The Frame, adding to its versatility in your home.