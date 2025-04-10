 Skip to main content
Samsung’s The Frame Pro ditches the cables to disguise your TV as art

By
The Frame Pro
Samsung

Some people love having the newest and biggest TV they can find proudly displayed in their home, whilst others would prefer a TV that is less noticeable and blends in with their decor. TV makers have been paying more attention to that latter group in recent years, a move which was started by Samsung’s introduction of its The Frame TVs which are designed to look like an art piece when not in use.

The original Frame came out in 2017 and has been updated with new models each year, but now Samsung is debuting an overhauled version named The Frame Pro. It looks amazing, but it’s not cheap.

First announced at CES this year, Samsung has now shared more details about The Frame Pro including pricing. The Pro will have a Neo QLED display that offers brighter colors, sharper contrasts, and deeper blacks, with a NQ4 AI Gen3 processor for improved picture quality. There’s also Anti-Reflection with Matte Display feature to give the TV more of a art look when it’s turned off, and a slim mount to help the TV sit flush against the wall — all of which will disguise it as an art piece.

But the big hardware update for those who care about the aesthetics of their TV is the Wireless One Connect Box. The box provides inputs like HDMI and USB for The Frame, and in the base model is connected to the TV by a cable. In the Pro version, the inputs will all be transmitted wirelessly from up to 30 feet away, so the only cord coming from the TV will be for power.

“Samsung pioneered the Art TV category when we first introduced The Frame, showing how a TV could elegantly blend with your space and elevate any aesthetic,” said Lydia Cho, Head of Product for Home Entertainment, Samsung Electronics America. “Now, with a growing number of shoppers using The Frame as their primary TV, we’ve added The Frame Pro with a Neo QLED display and other incredible picture enhancements, to give you the full package – an artistic showstopper and a performance powerhouse – all in a sleek, elegant design that’s fully customizable with your style.”

Both the base Frame and the upgraded Pro version will use Samsung’s Vision AI for features like live translate and picture enhancement. These Frame Pro comes in the following sizes and prices:

  • 85” Class The Frame Pro: $4,299
  • 75” Class The Frame Pro: $3,199
  • 65” Class The Frame Pro: $2,199

And the newest version of The Frame comes in these sizes and prices:

  • 65” Class The Frame: $1,799
  • 55” Class The Frame: $1,299
  • 50” Class The Frame: $1,099
  • 43” Class The Frame: $899

The new models are available to order on Samsung’s website now.

