Hisense supersizes its Samsung Frame TV rival

When Samsung launched The Frame in 2017 there was no telling where this TV range would go. The fact that Hisense launched CanvasTV to rival it suggests that this lifestyle approach to TV has had an impact. Imitation is the greatest form of flattery, they say.

The CanvasTV launched in 55 and 65in sizes in 2024, but now Hisense has announced that it’s expanding to include 75 and 85in models too. It’s perhaps no coincidence that The Frame is also available in these larger sizes – leaving the smaller end of the range unrivalled. Samsung is also available in 43 and 55-inches, which the Hisense isn’t.

Recommended Videos

The move towards larger screens follows the general trend in TV buying, but CanvasTV is slightly different with its matte display and designed for zero gap installation in your home. When installed, CanvasTV should look like a picture frame, with the idea being that when you’re not using it, you can display art work rather than it just being a black rectangle on the wall.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

These models continue to offer a 4K QLED display with support for Dolby Vision, falling back to be a larger-than-life picture frame when not in use.

That comes from the CanvasTV’s Art Mode, allowing you to display artwork or photography, while the magnetic frame can be switched out to better suit the décor in your home.

CanvasTV is powered by Google TV, giving you access to that platform’s smart skills, streaming services and apps, while there’s support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s HomeKit too. Hisense hasn’t released the exact specification for these larger models, but I suspect they will be the same as the existing models, with a 144Hz display, and four HDMI, with two supporting HDMI 2.1, as well as WiFi 5 connectivity.

What Hisense has confirmed, however, is the price when the models go on sale in late-spring 2025. The 75-inch model will cost $2,499.99, while the 85-inch model will be $3,999.99. By way of comparison, The Frame costs $2,999.99 for the 75in, while the larger model is $4,999.99.

However, Samsung has heavily discounted the 2024 models of The Frame, so you could snap one up for less.