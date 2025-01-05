Samsung strengthens its AI vision across its TV and audio lineup at CES 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Vision AI features 2025 Samsung Neo QLED 8K lineup 2025 Samsung Neo QLED 4K lineup 2025 Samsung OLED lineup Samsung The Frame Pro and Samsung Art Store 2025 Samsung audio lineup

It’s January, and you know what that means — CES 2025 is revving up. Samsung burst out of the gates tonight by announcing its offerings for the year, including its 2025 Neo QLED and OLED TVs, audio products, and more, all of which are poised to push the limits of AI-powered features and functionality. Pricing and availability details are still unknown, but here’s what we know so far.

Vision AI features

Before we get into the specific TV models in Samsung’s 2025 lineup, it’ll be helpful to understand the artificial intelligence direction the company is heading in this year, as this will all play into the TVs and tech to follow.

“Vision AI” is how Samsung is branding it this year, and in addition to enhancements and improvements to its AI Upscaling, Auto HDR Remastering, and Adaptive Sound Pro features from previous-year TV models, Samsung has also added a new Color Booster Pro feature that “leverages AI to offer richer, more vibrant colors than ever before.”

Vision AI isn’t just about picture, though. Samsung’s got a laundry list of new AI features under the banner, including:

Click to Search: The feature will help identify actors in a scene, where the scene is taking place, and even the clothing they’re wearing via a new AI button on the Samsung SolarCell remote.

Live Translate: Uses AI to live translate closed captions on live broadcasts in up to seven languages.

AI-based Voice Removal with Audio Subtitles: “Our 2025 TVs will analyze subtitles, isolate voices and adjust reading speed for a seamless experience,” a Samsung press release says.

Samsung Food: TVs with this feature can identify food that’s in the movies and shows your watching and deliver recipes for the food to your screen. The feature will be tied into Samsung’s smart refrigerators that can scan and identify food items and send you alerts before they expire. It will even identify the missing ingredients from the recipes and help you order them — complete with delivery tracking.

Samsung AI Home Security: Turns your TV into a security hub that taps into your connected cameras, and uses the TVs microphones to listen for unusual sounds. It’ll then send you alerts whether you’re home or away.

Generative wallpaper: Uses generative AI to create personalized wallpapers for your TV.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption, but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said SW Yong, president and head of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life.”

2025 Samsung Neo QLED 8K lineup

They still may not be the go-to choice for consumers when compared to 4K models, but 8K TVs continue to carry some of the most advanced TV technology you can buy, and the 2025 range of Neo QLED 8Ks from Samsung are no exception.

Skipping over a letter from 2024’s excellent QN800D and QN900D 8K models, Samsung has announced the QN990F and QN900F that feature many of the specs from last year, including the same NQ8 AI Gen3 and Gen2 processors (respectively), and a few key improvements, too.

But one of the most notable improvements to both 2025 Samsung 8K TVs is the addition of the company’s polarizing Glare-Free tech that made waves last year when it was introduced to its popular S95D 4K QD-OLED model. The feature has proved excellent in bright rooms thanks to its ability to dissipate both ambient and direct light glare, offering what our TV expert, Caleb Denison, said is “a more gentle, less invasive effect.” It’ll be interesting to see if the feature makes similar waves, as it’s been made brighter for 2025 and will also be available in one of its 4K QLED models this year.

The top-of-the-line QN990F will be available in 65-, 75-, 85-, and 89-inch models and is the first Samsung TV to feature its Wireless One Connect Box, a cable-free version of its popular One Connect Box that’s been available for several of its TVs over the years. Samsung says Wireless One Connect uses Wi-Fi 7 and “Omni-Directional Technology” and can transmit 8K content at up to 120Hz wirelessly to the TV from up to 10 meters away, even through obstacles like furniture.

Like the One Connect Box, the feature reduces the rat’s nest of wires running from your media products to the back of your TV, and the Wireless version means you can place the box (and your peripherals) anywhere in the room you like, with the content being beamed to the TV.

The QN990F also benefits from Samsung’s 8K Upscaling Pro that it says “elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame.” It also boasts Color Boost Pro, which analyzes every scene and frame and enhances color, and other AI picture enhancements. The QN990F features a 6.2.4-channel, 90-watt, Dolby Atmos capable sound system and supports 4K gaming at 24oHz VRR.

The step-down Samsung QN900F will come in 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models, and while it doesn’t get the Wireless One Connect Box treatment (it can still work with the wired One Connect, though), it benefits from the same upscaling, HDR remastering, and sound upgrades, and still has its solid 70-watt, 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound. It will feature a new metal frame design.

2025 Samsung Neo QLED 4K lineup

On to the 4K QLEDs. Samsung has announced three models for 2025, one more than last year. There’s the QN90F, QN80F, and the new QN70F, which is a new entry point into Samsung’s QLEDs that’s an upgrade of the affordable Q70D. Samsung says that all three 4K QLED models will include Click to Search, Samsung Food, and Live Translate AI features.

The flagship QN90F will be available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85-, and 98-inch models, but Samsung has also pushed the size boundaries here, too, adding a new massive 115-inch model, it’s largest ever consumer display, for those with the space and the deep pockets to accommodate it. Samsung says that the 115-inch model features something called Supersize Picture Enhancer that “optimizes picture quality for the ultra-large screen, so you can go bigger without the blur.”

The QN90F is also the lone 4K QLED in the range to get the improved Glare-Free tech. It has also has received an upgrade to the third generation of the speedy NQ4 AI processor, which it will need to power the improved AI 4K Upscaling Pro and AI picture quality features. The QN90F also features a 60-watt, 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos-capable sound system.

One rung down on Samsung’s Neo QLED ladder is the QN80F that comes in 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models. This beast is also available in a 100-inch version. Specs provided to us pre-CES 2025 don’t say if the QN80F is getting an upgrade to the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor like the QN90F, but our fingers are crossed that it does. The QN80F features a 30-watt, 4.0-channel Dolby Atmos-capable sound system.

Last on the Neo QLED 4K list is the newest member of the family, the QN70F. Available in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch sizes, it gets the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and a new design, and features a 20-watt, 2-channel sound system.

2025 Samsung OLED lineup

Three new Samsung OLED models will hit the streets in 2025, including the flagship S95F, the S90F, and the S85F, all of which benefit from the previously mentioned Vision AI upgrades.

The flagship, and the successor to the popular S95D that debuted Samsung’s anti-glare technology, is the S95F that (surprise, surprise) also features it. It’s the lone OLED of the three that features the tech, but Samsung says that it’s been improved to make it brighter, and with a lower reflection rate for even better light dispersion. QLED TVs have long been the preferred TVs over OLED for bright rooms (that’s changing, though), and whether you love it or hate it, Samsung seems to think that it’s worthy to include in several of its 2025 TVs.

The S95F, which Samsung is calling “the world’s brightest OLED,” has also gotten a power bump in the form of the newest NQ4 AI Gen4 processor for improved contrast, brightness depth, and color, says Samsung. It will be available in 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models and features a 70-watt 4.2.2-channel sound system with a “Top Speaker” and support for Dolby Atmos sound.

Details on the other OLEDs in Samsung’s 2025 lineup are sparse, and we’ll report more after the full CES 2025 announcement, but for now, we know that the S90F is the next rung down. It’s available in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models, features the same NQ4 AI Gen3 processor as the S95F, and has a 40-watt, 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos sound system.

The Samsung S85F OLED comes in 55-, 65-, 75- and 83-inch varieties, and features a 20-watt, 2-channel sound system.

Samsung The Frame Pro and Samsung Art Store

Samsung has also announced an addition to its popular Frame Art TVs with the all-new Frame Pro, a Neo QLED panel with a NQ4 Gen3 processor that also benefits from the Wireless One Connect box for flexible installation. But Samsung is also taking advantage of the Frame Pro’s launch to make a big deal out of the newly expanded Samsung Art Store that now features more than 3,000 works, including art from its partnerships with MoMA. The Frame TVs boasts Pantone ArtfulColor validation for accurate color, and the Frame Pro features a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring that the movie lovers and gamers in the house can utilize this “art” TV, too.

2025 Samsung audio lineup

TVs aren’t the only Samsung products to power things up with its AI vision, as the company has announced several new soundbars for the year. The flagship HW-Q990F is the successor to its behemoth of a sound system, the HW-Q990D (it seems Samsung has skipped the “E” naming convention for its soundbars, too). The complete 11.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system features a subwoofer that’s less than half the size of last year’s D model.

Additionally, Samsung has announced the HW-QS700F, which can be mounted on your wall or set on a table. Like the HW-Q990F, it’s a Q-Symphony Pro soundbar, meaning they can be combined with select Q-Symphony Samsung TVs to share the sound output duties for an even more immersive sound. The feature “analyzes your audio through your Samsung TV’s AI processor, providing even more detailed surround sound that places you at the center of the action.” They also feature Active Voice Amplifier Pro for boosting the dialogue of your movies and TV shows as it becomes increasingly harder to understand.

Samsung will also add Q-Symphony Pro to two new B-Series soundbars, too, including the HW-B750F and HW-B650F.