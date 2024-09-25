The 75-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series TV is $250 off in early Prime sale

If you’ve been hunting around for TV deals on a bigger QLED set, allow us to direct your attention to this exciting Amazon offer: For a limited time, when you order the Amazon 75-inch Fire TV Omni QLED on Amazon, you’ll save $250. At full price, this model sells for $1,050. You also may be asking yourself why we’d recommend an Amazon-branded TV in the first place.

We actually had the good fortune of testing this TV a little over a year ago and thought it delivered an exceptional Fire TV experience and solid picture quality. The 75-inch Omni QLED also happens to be one of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED

Amazon has been making its own TVs for a few years now, and the Omni QLED is definitely the brand’s best screen yet. This LED-LCD TV uses quantum dots and local dimming technology to optimize each frame of your favorite movies and shows. In the case of the former (quantum dots), you’ll see the most significant impact when watching HDR content. Expect vibrant colors and great contrast levels.

While the Amazon Omni QLED only manages to deliver 4K at up to 60Hz, the TV does support VRR, which helps to cut down on input lag and improve response times. You’ll also get one HDMI 2.1 connection and three HDMI 2.0 ports, in addition to USB, digital optical, and Ethernet connections.

When it comes to apps, screen mirroring, and voice commands, Amazon’s Fire TV OS with built-in Alexa is primed and ready. Watch thousands of movies and shows through services like Netflix and Prime Video, or have Alexa control the many smart home devices on the property. And if you happen to own Ring or Blink cameras (check out these security camera deals!), you’ll even be able to pull up live views from these cams on your TV screen.

It’s hard to say how long this discount will remain in effect, so now could be the best time to buy. Save $250 when you order the Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED through Amazon, and make sure you look through some of these other Amazon deals.