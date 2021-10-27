Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

In September, Amazon revealed it was getting into the TV game by announcing two Amazon-branded TVs that are based on the company’s Fire TV smart TV software. Now those TVs — the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series — are available to buy, with prices starting at $370. As part of the release of these new models, Amazon has also said that both will receive Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support via an upcoming firmware update.

Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon describes the Fire TV Omni as a “cinematic home theater experience,” and while that may be a stretch for the smaller screen sizes of this TV, there’s no doubt that the largest versions — 65- and 75-inch sizes — deserve that label, as they support Dolby Vision HDR in addition to the HDR10 and HLG formats supported by the smaller screen sizes.

The Omni Series is also notable for its support of hands-free Alexa via a set of built-in far-field microphones that can be disabled using an electronic switch located at the bottom of the TV’s bezel.

Omni Series TVs have three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC support for external soundbars and A/V receivers. The TVs support Dolby Digital Plus and provide passthrough support for other Dolby Audio signals like Dolby Atmos. In addition to the usual Fire TV features like a Live TV tab and personalized content recommendations, the Omni also lets you do picture-in-picture mode for any Alexa-compatible smart home cameras you may have around the house.

You can buy the Fire TV Omni Series in the following sizes:

$410 43-inch

$510 50-inch

$560 55-inch

$830 65-inch

$1,100 75-inch

Fire TV 4-Series

The Fire TV 4-Series offers 4K resolution and support for both HDR10 and HLG formats of HDR video, but if you want to use your voice to issue Alexa commands, you’ll need to use the included voice remote as these TVs don’t have the Omni’s built-in mics.

Fire TV 4-Series models are all Dolby Digital Plus compatible (with passthrough for Dolby Audio) and are equipped with three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single HDMI 2.1 port which is also used for HDMI eARC.

You can buy the Fire TV 4-Series in the following sizes:

$370 43-inch

$470 50-inch

$520 55-inch

