  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon-built Fire TV Omni and 4-Series 4K TVs now available, starting at $370

By

In September, Amazon revealed it was getting into the TV game by announcing two Amazon-branded TVs that are based on the company’s Fire TV smart TV software. Now those TVs — the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series — are available to buy, with prices starting at $370. As part of the release of these new models, Amazon has also said that both will receive Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support via an upcoming firmware update.

Fire TV Omni Series

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is designed and built by Amazon and not by a partner manufacturer. Amazon

Amazon describes the Fire TV Omni as a “cinematic home theater experience,” and while that may be a stretch for the smaller screen sizes of this TV, there’s no doubt that the largest versions — 65- and 75-inch sizes — deserve that label, as they support Dolby Vision HDR in addition to the HDR10 and HLG formats supported by the smaller screen sizes.

The Omni Series is also notable for its support of hands-free Alexa via a set of built-in far-field microphones that can be disabled using an electronic switch located at the bottom of the TV’s bezel.

Omni Series TVs have three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC support for external soundbars and A/V receivers. The TVs support Dolby Digital Plus and provide passthrough support for other Dolby Audio signals like Dolby Atmos. In addition to the usual Fire TV features like a Live TV tab and personalized content recommendations, the Omni also lets you do picture-in-picture mode for any Alexa-compatible smart home cameras you may have around the house.

You can buy the Fire TV Omni Series in the following sizes:

  • $410 43-inch
  • $510 50-inch
  • $560 55-inch
  • $830 65-inch
  • $1,100 75-inch

Fire TV 4-Series

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K HDR TV.
Amazon

The Fire TV 4-Series offers 4K resolution and support for both HDR10 and HLG formats of HDR video, but if you want to use your voice to issue Alexa commands, you’ll need to use the included voice remote as these TVs don’t have the Omni’s built-in mics.

Fire TV 4-Series models are all Dolby Digital Plus compatible (with passthrough for Dolby Audio) and are equipped with three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single HDMI 2.1 port which is also used for HDMI eARC.

You can buy the Fire TV 4-Series in the following sizes:

  • $370 43-inch
  • $470 50-inch
  • $520 55-inch

Editors' Recommendations

Sony’s October State of Play: How to watch and what to expect

a giant fiery monster attacks in Final Fantasy 16's debut trailer.

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for October 2021

Wyze Bulb White changes color temperature at all times to match the sun

Wyze Bulb White

Pokémon Go developer’s next Nintendo AR game is Pikmin Bloom

Pikmin grow flowers as they walk in a park.

Why the Apple M1 Max is Intel’s true competitor for Alder Lake and beyond

Render of Intel Alder Lake chip.

Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake undercuts AMD on price, claims supremacy in gaming

Intel Core i9-12900K box on a desk.

Why Alder Lake is more overclocking-ready than any previous Intel chip

Intel Alder Lake pin layout.

Dell’s new XPS desktop comes with Intel Alder Lake, DDR5, and improved airflow

The new Dell XPS desktop accompanied by a camera and a wide monitor.

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen hybrid chips

Intel Core i9-12900K box on a desk.

Lightyear trailer finally gives Toy Story’s Buzz a real Space Ranger movie

lightyear trailer gives buzz a superhero movie disney pixar

The best documentaries on Amazon Prime Video right now

Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Mayor Pete.

How Roborock is accelerating the evolution of the vacuum

Roborock S7 vacuuming a carpet after raising the mop system.

GoPro boosts Hero 10 performance with new firmware and Enduro battery

GoPro Hero 10 Front Screen.