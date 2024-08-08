 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The “surprisingly immersive” Amazon Fire soundbar is only $100 today

By
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar in front of TV.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Buying from soundbar deals is the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio output for cheap, and while there are soundbar options out there that cost more than $1,000, there are affordable options that will still get the job done. One of them is the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $120, but it’s currently even cheaper at a flat $100 from Amazon following a $20 discount. This is a limited-time offer though, and it may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so you’ll have to complete your purchase of it immediately if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar won’t match the performance of the best soundbars, but when our audio expert checked it out last year, he described it as a surprisingly immersive soundbar despite its affordable price. It’s a simple 2.0-channel soundbar, which means it just has the standard left and right channel — no subwoofer. You can read more about fancier setups in our guide on how to buy a soundbar. It’s very easy to set up though: just plug the included HDMI cable into your TV’s HDMI ARC/eARC port and you’re all set.

The minimalist design of the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar doesn’t draw attention to itself, and it can fit basically anywhere as it’s only 24 inches wide and 2.5 inches tall. The soundbar offers deep bass and emphasizes speech well, and it supports DTS Virtual: X for surround sound that elevates the audio of any movie or TV show that you’re watching. You’ll also be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker to stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

Enjoying better audio doesn’t have to empty your savings account, as you can get the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for incredibly cheap. It’s even more affordable than usual right now, with Amazon applying a $20 discount to bring it down to just $100. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this limited-time deal though, so if you’re already looking forward to installing the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar in your living room, buy it now so that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best back to school TV deals: Get dorm ready for Fall 2024
Back to school deals

Thanks to the back to school sale, there are some fantastic TV deals happening right now. We’ve narrowed things down to our very favorite TV deals covering a wide range of prices and display technologies. We’ve got something for the tightest budgets as well as for anyone looking for a huge TV at a substantial discount. If you want even more great deals, we’ve also picked out the highlights from the Amazon back to school sale, as well as the Walmart back to school sale. For TVs, make sure to check the Best Buy back to school sale too as there are often some great discounts happening.
Onn. 24-inch Class HD Roku Smart TV — $74, was $88

This is the absolute cheapest TV deal you're probably going to find at the moment, at least from the most popular, most trusted sites. As a Roku TV, you know it has access to everything you're going to need to find entertainment quickly (and even free), and at only 24 inches from corner to corner, the TV will fit easily in your cramped dorm. Plus, at this price, it'll probably be cheaper than your Chemistry textbook. The only downside is that it is just 720p. So, if you want to have a group of friends over to crowd around the TV together, and want to focus more on the memories than the finer details of picture quality, this is the pickup for you.

Read more
Get a free custom bezel when you buy a new Samsung The Frame TV
A 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV hangs on a wall in a dining room.

Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K TV is one of the most unique options out there if you're looking for TV deals, and if you're interested in buying one, you can get a free custom bezel worth $200 if you make your purchase through Samsung. With prices that range from $1,000 for the 43-inch version to $4,300 for the 85-inch version, every bit of savings will count, but since we're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, you're going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV
There are many reasons to invest in the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for your living room. As a QLED TV, it displays colors accurately and offers incredible brightness, while its 4K Ultra HD resolution promises lifelike details. It's a smart TV that's powered by Samsung's Tizen operating system for access to all of the popular streaming services, and it works with Samsung's SmartThings platform for integration into your smart home setup.

Read more
This Marshall portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale at Best Buy
Holding the Marshall Willen in hand.

For one of the most portable Bluetooth speaker deals around, take a look at the Marshall Willen on sale at Best Buy. Usually $120, it’s currently enjoying a $40 discount down to an even more affordable $80. It's super portable and perfect for a dorm room or for taking on trips. Here’s what we have to say about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Marshall Willen
Marshall makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and it has a truly iconic style which will be familiar to anyone used to its amps. With the Marshall Willen you get a 2-inch full range driver along with two passive radiators in a super portable design. It has a strap on one side so you can hang it off something or easily carry it around with you.

Read more