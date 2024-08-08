The “surprisingly immersive” Amazon Fire soundbar is only $100 today

Buying from soundbar deals is the easiest way to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio output for cheap, and while there are soundbar options out there that cost more than $1,000, there are affordable options that will still get the job done. One of them is the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, which is already pretty cheap at its original price of $120, but it’s currently even cheaper at a flat $100 from Amazon following a $20 discount. This is a limited-time offer though, and it may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so you’ll have to complete your purchase of it immediately if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar won’t match the performance of the best soundbars, but when our audio expert checked it out last year, he described it as a surprisingly immersive soundbar despite its affordable price. It’s a simple 2.0-channel soundbar, which means it just has the standard left and right channel — no subwoofer. You can read more about fancier setups in our guide on how to buy a soundbar. It’s very easy to set up though: just plug the included HDMI cable into your TV’s HDMI ARC/eARC port and you’re all set.

The minimalist design of the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar doesn’t draw attention to itself, and it can fit basically anywhere as it’s only 24 inches wide and 2.5 inches tall. The soundbar offers deep bass and emphasizes speech well, and it supports DTS Virtual: X for surround sound that elevates the audio of any movie or TV show that you’re watching. You’ll also be able to use it as a Bluetooth speaker to stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

Enjoying better audio doesn’t have to empty your savings account, as you can get the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for incredibly cheap. It’s even more affordable than usual right now, with Amazon applying a $20 discount to bring it down to just $100. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on this limited-time deal though, so if you’re already looking forward to installing the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar in your living room, buy it now so that you don’t miss out on the savings.