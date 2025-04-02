Amazon’s first Dolby Atmos soundbar is on sale for under $200 today

If you’ve been shopping around for an inexpensive soundbar to give your TV watching a little kick in the decibel department, you should take a look at the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus. This 3.1-channel system packs plenty of power and can virtualize larger surround sound configurations like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It’s also on sale today for $190 when you purchase through Amazon.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus

The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is the perfect soundbar for anyone searching for a solid audio upgrade over conventional TV speakers. Reviewer Simon Cohen even said, “Unbox it, plug it in, and enjoy the sound. The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is as easy as it gets.”

TV speakers are simply not big enough to deliver the kind of full-range sound that a soundbar or surround system is designed for. The Amazon Soundbar Plus solves this problem with a simple HDMI eARC or digital optical connection to your TV. While you won’t get the type of immersion that a true surround sound system brings to the table, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus does a great job at enhancing dialogue (thanks to its dedicated center speaker) and beefing up the overall soundstage.

You’ll also have your choice of four audio presets: Movie, Music, Sports, and Night. There’s also a Bluetooth input you can switch to if you’d like to stream music or podcasts from your phone or tablet to the Soundbar Plus.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus is also a part of two other Amazon bundles: the Fire TV Soundbar Plus with subwoofer as well as the Fire TV Soundbar Plus with subwoofer and surround speakers. Do keep in mind that neither the sub nor the surround speakers are available to purchase separately.

Save $70 when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus today. We also recommend looking at our lists of the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best Amazon deals for even more discounts on top tech.