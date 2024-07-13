 Skip to main content
This Fire TV Stick is the most popular early Prime Day tech deal

By
The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick with its Alexa Voice Remote.
Amazon

When it comes to streaming devices, one of the most popular models on the market is the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which means Amazon deals are always on our radar. As a matter of fact, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is the best-selling electronics product on Amazon right now. That’s because you can purchase the traditional Amazon Fire TV Stick for only $18, 55% off. At full price, you’d need to spend $40 for this model, so you can walk away knowing you saved yourself around $20. 

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick connects you to days upon weeks’ worth of entertainment by providing a gateway to some of the best streaming apps in the business. We’re talking platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many others. While resolution is capped at 1080p on this model, you’ll still get a powerful HD picture. Bonus if you’re connecting to a 4K TV, which should do a nice job of upscaling your Fire Stick picture. 

The included Alexa Voice Remote lets you control playback settings and volume levels. There’s even a handful of app shortcut buttons for popping open your favorite services without having to navigate the Fire TV OS. And the blue button at the top is used for Alexa voice commands. Use the smart assistant to search for movies and shows, control smart devices, play games, and more.

The Fire TV Stick is designed for plug-and-play connectivity, but if your TV is wall-mounted or has minimal clearance to work with, Amazon was kind enough to provide an HDMI extender in the box. As part of your new purchase, you’ll also get six free months of MGM+, another great streaming app that’s home to lots of movies and shows. 

Prime Day deals are abundant right now, and Amazon is always reliable when it comes to slam-dunk savings. That being said, we’re not sure how long this markdown will last, so we recommend buying before it’s too late. Take home the Amazon Fire TV Stick for only $18 when you buy through Amazon today. And if you’d prefer a different streaming device brand, be sure to check out some of the other Chromecast deals we’ve been tracking down.

