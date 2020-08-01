  1. Home Theater
The best Google Chromecast deals for August 2020

By

If you’re looking to join the streaming revolution but don’t own a modern smart TV and understandably don’t want to shell out hundreds for one, then Google Chromecast is a cheap way to use streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu (among others) on any “dumb” television that has an HDMI port. Both the 1080p Chromecast and the 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra can be yours for well under $100, and to help you save even more, we’ve smoked out a handful of the best Google Chromecast deals and bundles right here. If you’re ready to start streaming your favorite content on the cheap, then read on:

Today’s best Chromecast deals

  • Google Chromecast (3rd Generation)$30, was $35
  • Google Chromecast Ultra$69
  • Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) and Google Home Mini Smart Speaker$60, was $75

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) Mohu Leaf Fifty Amplified HDTV Antenna

$80 $95
Expires soon
If you're willing to pay a little more for an upgraded antenna, this Chromecast and Mohu Leaf Fifty bundle gives you a more complete home TV package for less than a Benjamin.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) and Google Home Mini Smart Speaker

$60 $75
Expires soon
Looking for a more complete Google smarthome setup? This bundle deal nets you both the 3rd-gen Chromecast along with the Google Home Mini smart speaker at a great price.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation)

$30 $35
Expires soon
If you have a TV with an HDMI port and 1080p Full HD is all you need, the Google Chromecast offers a ton of streaming capabilities for dirt cheap.
Buy at Amazon

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) and Insignia Multidirectional HDTV Antenna

$50 $60
Expires soon
This high-value bundle lets you grab a 3rd-gen Chromecast along with a multidirectional antenna that lets you enjoy free HDTV channels.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Chromecast Ultra

$69
Expires soon
Even at its normal price, the Google Chromecast Ultra is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to stream the latest 4K HDR content on a compatible TV.
Buy at Amazon

Chromecast vs. Chromecast Ultra

There are two Chromecast models on the market today, and which one you need will largely come down to what sort of TV you’re hooking it up to. The standard Chromecast, now in its third generation, can stream video content up to a resolution of 1080p; the Chromecast Ultra is capable of 4K HDR streaming, however, so if you have an Ultra HD TV (and one that doesn’t have built-in streaming capabilities as almost all modern 4K televisions do), then that’s the one you’ll want to spring for. The only requirement is that your TV must have an HDMI port as this is how the Chromecast dongle interfaces with the television.

What happened to Chromecast Audio?

Chromecast Audio was a unique little dongle that allowed you to stream content such as music and podcasts to any “dumb” speaker, similar to how the other Chromecast players allow you to use a “dumb” TV like a smart TV. Chromecast Audio never quite caught on, however, due to lack of demand for such a device as well as the huge popularity of audio streaming services like Pandora and Spotify. If you’re looking for something like Chromecast Audio, then we recommend the Amazon Echo Dot, which offers audio streaming along with Alexa A.I. and a built-in speaker for around the same price.

