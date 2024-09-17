Even though summertime is drawing to its inevitable close, there’s still enough time to cram in one or two more pool parties! And if you’re in need of a solid Bluetooth speaker to help you host your final shindigs, the 80W Soundcore Boom 2 is one of the first that comes to mind. It’s easy to carry, has a handful of useful settings, and delivers excellent sound quality, even at loud volumes. Right now, you’ll be able to order the Soundcore Boom 2 on Amazon for only $100. At full price, this model sells for $30.

Why you should buy the Soundcore Boom 2

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, you want to invest in a product that’s going to deliver impeccable sound quality in any environment. The 80W Boom 2 uses a 50W racetrack subwoofer and two 15W tweeters to bring the decibels home. You’ll even be able to download the Soundcore app to change audio presets and set up multi-speaker pairing, too! There’s even a built-in Bass Up 2.0 mode for adding an extra blast of low-end to all your favorite playlists.

The speaker is IPX7-rated, which means it can survive a dunk in the pool. In fact, Soundcore actively encourages the use of this speaker as a floating device for swimming pools! On a full charge, you can expect up to 24 hours of playback from the Boom 2 as well, making it ideal for long trips and day-long excursions to lands without wall outlets.

Other great features include customizable RGB lighting, USB-C recharging, and Bluetooth 5.3 technology for device pairing. We see plenty of Bluetooth speaker deals on a daily basis, but this is an end-of-summer promo that’s totally worth your time.

Save $30 when you order the Soundcore Boom 2 on Amazon, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers! We also have a list of more Sonos deals if you’d rather ditch Bluetooth in favor of Wi-Fi. We also have a list of more general Amazon deals.