 Skip to main content
In partnership with

AnkerWork S600 is not just a speakerphone, it’s multifunctional of voiceprint recognition

Man using AnkerWork S600 speakerphone
AnkerWork

The modern work world has changed. Even with companies forcing a return to the office, many are working remotely from home or balancing a hybrid schedule, bouncing back and forth between the office and home. However, one aspect that hasn’t changed much is the technology we use to facilitate our business dealings and communications. Community conferencing calls and video tools are still the same frustrating experiences they’ve always been, and while you can blur the background of a video call, sometimes there are just too many distractions that get in the way. AnkerWork’s S600 speakerphone aims to change that in a truly interesting and innovative way: voice recognition technology, which they aptly refer to as “voiceprint recognition.”

The AnkerWork S600 is the world’s first speakerphone with voiceprint recognition, but what’s more intriguing is how the technology is being used. By utilizing acoustic algorithms and an onboard NPU chip for local real-time computations, the system accurately recognizes target human voices and can eliminate auxiliary ones. In other words, it can recognize your voice and trim background noise, particularly the voices of others — like your kids talking in the background when you’re at home. It can successfully block unexpected voices to spare you from embarrassment during important calls and meetings while also keeping your home and family life more private. No one on the call gets to hear your personal business, even during unexpected or pop-up meetings.

Learn More

Trending Deals:

AnkerWork S600: Going beyond a traditional speakerphone

User holding up AnkerWork S600 speakerphone
AnkerWork

For starters, this is a speakerphone device. The 5-watt built-in speaker and 360-degree sound dispersion deliver rich, clear audio and acoustics, ensuring they fill the surrounding room. A dual passive radiator design adds to the audible experience, enhances low-frequency response, and provides a deep, punchy bass element. Plus, you’re in full control with the smart dual equalizer mode, so you can adjust tones as needed, whether for work or play.

A unique phone stand at the top offers adjustable viewing angles up to 70 degrees so you can mount your phone and still see what’s happening on screen, keeping your hands free. That’s perfect if you’re on a video call and you’re using the camera as a stand-in webcam. But it also doubles as a 15-watt Max Qi2 magnetic wireless charger, offering wireless rapid charging for any connected and compatible phones. Altogether, it’s a versatile tool that helps boost productivity by giving you a lot of practical options.

AnkerWork S600 is multifunctional

AnkerWork S600 speakerphone with smartphone mounted
AnkerWork

The locally stored voiceprint recognition data and functionality can hone in on your voice, specifically including your unique vocal characteristics. Those extra voices and sounds, dubbed “non-target voices,” are scrubbed from the call, and it’s all done locally, meaning no information or data is sent to the cloud. Inherently, that means it’s better secured than alternatives, offering a near-effortless and worry-free experience even when you’re discussing incredibly sensitive information with partners or colleagues.

Between the local real-time voiceprint recognition, non-target voice elimination, and its all-in-one speakerphone design, complete with wireless charging and a dual-purpose speakerphone for media playback and conferences, the AnkerWork S600 isn’t just one of a kind; it’s a veritable powerhouse. During meetings or calls, you get peace of mind as the background noise is eliminated, including unwanted voices, while also benefiting from the exceptional audio clarity and extra features — like the option to wirelessly charge your phone. By all rights, the S600 also makes your work or desk area tidier by removing wire clutter from chargers.

Available today on Kickstarter.com, the AnkerWork S600 starts at a reasonable price of $99 for super early bird pricing. If you’re not that early, don’t fret because the standard early bird price is $114, which isn’t too much higher. We highly recommend taking a look if you’re interested, background noise be damned.

Learn More

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
ESPN’s standalone subscription could hit $30, receive preference on Roku
The ESPN app featured on Roku.

ESPN reportedly has been in talks with Roku about its upcoming standalone streaming option being a featured app on the home screen. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

While the super sports streaming service that combines ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery events remains in a holding pattern for now (that'll change soon enough), a little more news about ESPN's upcoming standalone streaming service is starting to trickle out.

Read more
Best wireless earbuds for 2024: Sony, Bose, Soundcore, and more
Sony WF-1000XM5 in charging case with lid open, held between a finger and thumb.

It’s no secret that phones and wireless earbuds have become essential items in our everyday lives. Thanks to technological advancements, wireless earbuds have become more popular than ever. They offer a range of benefits, such as high-quality sound, dust and water resistance for the most rigorous of workouts, and the ability to connect to multiple devices. Whether commuting to work, working out at the gym, or simply relaxing at home, wireless earbuds make it possible to enjoy your favorite music or podcasts without disturbing others.

But picking through the jungle of wireless earbuds available has gotten increasingly difficult as the breadth of brands continues to grow and tech-heavy features like active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, hi-res audio capabilities, and more challenge what it is we need and want in our earbuds, as well as what we can and are willing to pay for them.

Read more
Best Apple TV deals: Save on the Apple TV 4K and more
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

One of the best ways to go about watching the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO) and more is with an Apple TV. It’s an external device that can connect to any modern TV with an HDMI connection, and with it comes access to all sorts of streaming services and apps. Apple has several models on the market, with the 4K version being the newest and some older HD versions of the Apple TV still available to purchase. We found some Apple TV deals out there, and have rounded them all up here for some easy savings. Read onward for a little information on which Apple TV model may be best for your home theater, and for a rundown of the best Apple TV deals taking place right now.
Best Apple TV deals

The latest Apple TV 4K (2022) is potentially overpowered for what it is. Most people will simply want an easy way to stream content but this system also has a reasonable processor that means you can play games on it too. It won’t be an essential feature for everyone but being able to add on a controller and enjoy some gaming without the need for a dedicated console is a neat touch. For AV enthusiasts, there’s HDR10+ support which is useful for Samsung TV owners. The older Apple TV from 2021 lacks HDR10+ support but is still pretty speedy for everything else you might wish to do. If that all sounds good to you, take a look at the best Apple TV deals below.

Read more