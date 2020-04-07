  1. Home Theater

Apple reportedly eyeing June debut for new over-ear headphones

By

We’ve been hearing rumors about the upcoming debut of Apple over-the-ear headphones for a while now. The latest leak indicates we might not have to wait much longer.

According to a tweet from tech analyst Jon Prosser, Apple could be aiming for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June as a landing spot for its new headphones. Prosser also said a new pair of Apple earbuds could be coming in September or October.

Apple has not confirmed either of these rumors, and likely won’t, but the information Prosser provided about these potential new products is exciting.

The over-ear headphones, which Prosser said have been code-named B515 by Apple, could have a retail price of $350. That would put them in the same class as products like the Beats Studio 3 or the Bose 700.

The earbuds, meanwhile, are called AirPods X, according to Prosser, and have been given a code name of B517 by Apple. Prosser said these earbuds will be geared toward sports and running, and will cost about $200. There wasn’t an indication as to whether these earbuds will be connected by a wire or not, but Prosser noted that they would be similar to the current BeatsX earphones, which are wired.

Another interesting bit from Prosser: He believes Apple’s end goal is to phase out Beats. It won’t end the Beats brand immediately, he said, but the idea is to build up Apple’s self-branded lineup of products, then have them replace Beats entirely when the time comes.

We’ll have to wait until June (at least) to find out if these rumors are true. For now, we just have these details to work off of about what new listening devices Apple is working on.

Editors' Recommendations

The best headphones for 2020

best headphones sony mdr 1000x feat2

MacBook Pro 2020: Everything you need to know about Apple’s next laptops

apple macbook pro 16 inch review ry 11

Don’t miss these last-chance offers on Apple AirPods, Powerbeats Pro

apple airpods 2 powerbeats pro deals true wireless earbuds best buy bh photo sale gen 9 768x768

The best wireless headphone deals for April 2020

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

How to watch the Fast and Furious movies in order

Google Pixel Buds 2: Everything you need to know

google pixel buds 2 headphones features price specs release date hands on

Black Panther 2: Everything we know about the sequel so far

The Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

These 55-inch LG, Samsung, TCL 4K TVs are all on sale for less than $400

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 mobility reports, iPhone SE, HBO streams for free

The best family movies on Netflix right now

best family movies on netflix secret life of pets 2 fin

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: Everything we know about the true wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Disney+ France: Here’s how to start your free trial

how to turn off subtitles on disney plus

When iTunes isn’t enough: The best media players for PC and Mac

Sling TV Free Trial: How to sign up without a credit card